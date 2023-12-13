Inside this unique home with superb leisure provision, for sale near Scarborough

This home for sale on the fringes of a pretty Scarborough village has a full Christmas package – with a large heated pool and snooker room, and a cosy self-contained log cabin included within its facilities.

Mellin is a four to six bedroom detached home within a sizeable plot on the outskirts of Flixton village.

Along with its leisure suite and log cabin, this unique property has office spaces that are suitable to convert to added accommodation if so desired.

From the entrance hallway are reception rooms that include dining and sitting rooms with lovely bay windows, a further sitting room and a bedroom.

The spacious and open plan kitchen with diner has fitted units with both stand-alone and fitted appliances.

A rear conservatory opens to a large reception room currently used as a snooker room. A further leisure room with a large heated swimming pool leads to showers and an indoor gym.

Two office rooms with a kitchenette and a w.c. complete the ground floor, and the integral garage is accessed from the rear.

To the first floor are three double bedrooms, two with en suite shower rooms.

There are two further office rooms and a large loft.

A private gated driveway leads to parking space for multiple vehicles.

The detached and self-contained two-bedroom cabin in the grounds has central heating, power supply, a fully serviced kitchen and bathroom and an en-suite shower, plus its own driveway and gardens.

There is scope to purchase further land and a yard with outbuildings by separate negotiation.

Flixton links easily to the A64 (York) and the A165 (Bridlington) and is just six miles from Scarborough with its wide range of services and amenities.

Mellin, Main Street, Flixton, Scarborough, is for sale at £875,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 670004

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.ukhttp://www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Mellin, Main Street, Flixton, Scarborough The village property has substantial grounds and gardens. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Mellin, Main Street, Flixton, Scarborough The open plan kitchen with diner has a full range of fitted units, with a central island. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Mellin, Main Street, Flixton, Scarborough A spacious hallway, with staircase up, leads to various rooms within the property. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

4 . Mellin, Main Street, Flixton, Scarborough The stunning kitchen opens through to the sizeable dining area. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales