Inside fabulous £1m seafront Whitby home with room to extend

The sizeable, detached coastal home also has great potential to extend if a new owner so desires.

Its accommodation includes an entrance vestibule then hallway, a family kitchen with dining room, a utility room and a w.c., five double bedrooms, of which two are en suite, and a family bathroom.

With a good size integral garage is plenty of parking space, then outside is a large front garden with uninterrupted sea views, and a south-facing rear garden.

This impressive home has been upgraded by the current owners using local tradespeople.

Refurbishment works include re-wiring and re-plumbing, with a new central heating system incorporating a large unvented cylinder, and quality old school style radiators.

The property has a new shaker-style kitchen and three contemporary bathrooms.

Its well-presented living accommodation is arranged over two floors with fantastic sea views from main rooms.

This home in North Promenade, Whitby, is for sale at £1,000,000, with Prime Residential, York, tel. 01904 202820.

