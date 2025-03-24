Inside this beautifully equipped, scenic home with cottage and shepherd's hut

The appealing lifestyle property's additional self-contained cottage, and luxury shepherd's hut both provide significant income streams as holiday Airbnbs.

​A south​-facing historic stone wall ​runs along the rear boundary​, while the property's elevated situation provides glorious views over ​hills and pastures, even taking in the ruins of a medieval castle​.

To the front is an idyllic outlook over the mill stream.

This much-loved home of many years is beautifully presented, having undergone recent renovation.

Its appealing accommodation includes an entrance​ hall with staircase​, two reception rooms, ​a study​ or home office, ​the kitchen​ with breakfast room, ​a utility​ or boot room​.

​Five bedrooms include a principal​ room​ and one other with ​stylish en suite​s, ​a house bathroom, ​and a storage attic​.

Within the two bedroom cottage is a porch, two reception rooms, ​a modern kitchen, ​a store room, ​two bedrooms​ and two bathrooms,​ a laundry room, ​and a w​.c..

The well-furnished shepherd’s hut with log burner comprises a kitchen, bedroom, and shower room.

Further facilities include a lovely, year-round garden room with power and light, full-height windows, a lantern window and underfloor heating​.

​A loggia​ comes with infra-red electric heaters, ​a pizza oven, ​and a barbeque.

​With additional outbuildings​ are a mower shed, and a greenhouse.

Behind a yew hedge and trees is a large driveway with parking for up to four cars.

Wrought iron electric gates open to a gravel driveway leading to the double garage, and further secure parking to the rear.

Gated parking is also available via Castle Rise, with a gravel pathway covered by motion sensor lighting, to the shepherd’s hut.

The lawned garden with native trees, and an all-weather, floodlit tennis court are separated by a hedge from the kitchen garden with orchard, where 60 apple trees of ​six different varieties​ are planted.

​There is also a fine quince, a fruit cage holding all varieties, raised beds and a greenhouse.

Derwent House, West Ayton, Scarborough​, is for sale at £950,000, with Blenkin and Co, York.

