Inside this historic gem with stunning features, gardens and gorgeous views

Fylingholm is a​n impressive, Grade ll-listed late Victorian residence​ with the datestone 1899 ​above ​its​ front door​.

Situated along a country lane which leads to ​a sandy cove at Boggle Hole, this remarkable home​ was built for a Bradford based newspaper proprietor, ​and has changed hands ​rarely.

Now, for the first time in nearly 50 years, Fylingholm is offered for sale​ as a unique family home.

Built with high-quality Victorian engineering brick, with mullion windows, projecting buttresses, and intricate detailing, Fylingholm is a fine example of period craftsmanship.

The three-storey detached home has retained many original features, from pitch-pine flooring, to heavy ceiling beams, and a striking staircase.

Modern comforts, such as central heating, have been implemented with great care.

The main entrance opens to a lobby with tiled floor, then a spacious hallway with staircase to the upper floors.

There are doors to the dining kitchen and​ the double aspect lounge​, with a feature fireplace, and access to the side garden and pergola.

The large dining-kitchen has amazing sea views that stretch from Robin Hoods Bay to Ravenscar.

A recently installed electric Aga provides warmth and character, while leaving ample space for a large table, working surfaces and informal seating.

The original back door opens to a garden room created from an open yard with a clear roof, linking outbuildings and with access to the rear garden. A boiler room and store is adjoining.

A former wash house and forge is now a study or home office, with shelved walls and an original door to the front garden.

Three first floor bedrooms with period fireplaces include a main bedroom with a small, sea-view balcony, and a bathroom with airing cupboard has an original cast iron bath.

The second floor consists of two double bedrooms and a box room with panoramic views.

Most rooms in the house are decorated with William Morris wallpaper.

Fylingholm's mature gardens include sweeping lawns, established flower beds, and a variety of trees and shrubs, with secluded seating areas.

A huge pine tree is something of a landmark.

With a small driveway, the property has a brick fuel store and two garden sheds.

An overgrown orchard opposite the house is south-facing with stunning sea views. It holds apple trees, hazels, oaks and other broadleaves.

The beach lies around half a mile away at Boggle Hole where you can also join the Cleveland Way, and the old railway line running down the coast is about half a mile inland.

Pubs and shops can be found in Fylingthorpe and Robin Hoods Bay, while secondary schools are in Whitby and Scarborough.

Fylingholm, Fylingdales, YO22 4QG​, is for sale at £725,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby.

1 . Fylingholm, Fylingdales, YO22 4QG​ A closer look at the late Victorian, five-bedroom detached home. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

2 . Fylingholm, Fylingdales, YO22 4QG​ A lovely, bright reception room has a feature cast fireplace, with tiling and oak surround. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

3 . Fylingholm, Fylingdales, YO22 4QG​ The beamed dining kitchen has sea views, and enjoys warmth from a newly installed electric Aga. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales