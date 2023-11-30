Inside farmhouse with estate bordering sea and income potential near Robin Hoods Bay
A number of stables, barns and outbuildings, offer further lifestyle possibilities, all within the stunning situation of the estate near the unspoilt fishing village of Robin Hood's Bay, with magnificent coast and countryside to all sides.
It's beautiful setting makes the property ideal for anyone seeking a quiet and peaceful place to call home, but also presents great opportunities for development and business ventures, subject to any necessary planning permissions.
The three-bedroom period farmhouse has great charm and character, with rustic beams, stone fireplaces and spacious bedrooms with a modern bathroom. Windows display views that stretch for miles.
An additional 5.75 acres of land is available by separate negotiation.
This property in Fylingthorpe, Whitby, is for sale at £1,200,000 with Carter Jonas estate agents, York.
