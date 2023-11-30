News you can trust since 1882
An overview of the property in its stunning location near Robin Hood's Bay.An overview of the property in its stunning location near Robin Hood's Bay.
Inside farmhouse with estate bordering sea and income potential near Robin Hoods Bay

The chance to buy a breathtaking 45-acre estate bordered by cliffs, with a Grade ll listed farmhouse and six potential holiday lets at its centre, has arisen near Whitby.
By Sally Burton
Published 30th Nov 2023, 10:19 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 10:46 GMT

A number of stables, barns and outbuildings, offer further lifestyle possibilities, all within the stunning situation of the estate near the unspoilt fishing village of Robin Hood's Bay, with magnificent coast and countryside to all sides.

It's beautiful setting makes the property ideal for anyone seeking a quiet and peaceful place to call home, but also presents great opportunities for development and business ventures, subject to any necessary planning permissions.

The three-bedroom period farmhouse has great charm and character, with rustic beams, stone fireplaces and spacious bedrooms with a modern bathroom. Windows display views that stretch for miles.

An additional 5.75 acres of land is available by separate negotiation.

This property in Fylingthorpe, Whitby, is for sale at £1,200,000 with Carter Jonas estate agents, York.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The Grade ll listed, three-bedroom farmhouse at the centre of the sizeable estate is packed with original features.

