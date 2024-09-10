Inside mid-century minimalist home - restored with care and for sale in Bridlington

Built in 1954 by architect Tim French, the house is both stylish and practical.

Open-plan living spaces flow one to another, while floor-to-ceiling windows attract maximum light.

Original features, such as built-in cabinetry, have been carefully preserved.

The exterior also reflects modernist architecture, with a butterfly roof, and large windows, while the landscaped garden’s lush, green space has a glass greenhouse and timber summer house with sink, power and light.

The integral garage is currently a large utility, and there’s another single detached garage.

An entrance hall, with the original doorbell and wall panels, has a spectacular full-height window. The wooden staircase with steel spindles rises to a first floor mezzanine lounge looking out to sea.

An open plan living kitchen with dining area and door to the rear garden is the hub of the house. With fitted units, it has an integrated new oven with Smeg hob and extractor, and original 1950's Terrazzo floor tiles, plus recess shelving.

Living space features a brick chimney with the original electric fire inset, while the dining area has an original 'floating' table.

In the bathroom is an original mint green suite, and two ground floor double bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.

The first floor mezzanine lounge is bright and airy, with a feature window, brick chimney breast, stone hearth with log burner, and original wood panel walls.

A front-facing double bedroom has built-in wardrobes, then a sunroom has fantastic sea views and access to the flat roof.

This home in Lime Kiln Lane, Bridlington, is priced at £654,950, with Reeds Rains estate agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 676273.

