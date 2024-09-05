Inside this grand six-bedroom home with special features

With both Georgian and Victorian influences, Beechwood House is a large and impressive property with extensions by the architect Temple Moore.

Standing within 1.2 acres of grounds, the six-bedroom house is beautifully presented, and has the bonus of a self-contained annexe that could be suitable for many purposes, including those with the potential to generate income.

A long, private driveway leads up to the grand property in its quiet and secluded, yet central, Driffield location.

Spacious, elegant rooms with high ceilings hark back to its early days, but the carefully updated house now has many modern luxuries and conveniences to make it an ideal home for a modern day family.

A grand entrance hall leads to multiple bright reception rooms, while the kitchen, traditional in style, is fully equipped and functional, with ample space for family to congregate, or for larger get-togethers.

With six bedrooms across the upper floors, there’s also the self-contained annexe that's ideal for guests, for extended family, or as a potential Airbnb rental.

A second-floor guest suite is just as flexible in use - the agent suggests it could even be used as a wedding venue.

Just a short car ride from Bridlington and the coast, Driffield market town has both history and character, along with facilities that earn it the title of capital of the Yorkshire Wolds.

The sale of Beechwood House presents a unique opportunity to own an historic home in a lovely Yorkshire location with both wolds and coast to enjoy.

Beechwood House, Beechwood Lane, Driffield, YO25 6NU, is for sale at a price of £725,000, with Fine and Country, Willerby, tel. 01482 420999.

1 . Beechwood House, Beechwood Lane, Driffield A lovely bright hallway. Photo: Fine and Country, Willerby Photo Sales

2 . Beechwood House, Beechwood Lane, Driffield A modern, well-equipped dining kitchen. Photo: Fine and Country, Willerby Photo Sales

3 . Beechwood House, Beechwood Lane, Driffield A bay-fronted dining room with window seat. Photo: Fine and Country, Willerby Photo Sales