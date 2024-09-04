This updated cottage near Whitby is for sale, in stunning location by Cleveland Way

Views from its windows and garden are over the high cliffs between the pretty coastal villages of Sandsend and Runswick Bay, and peace and quiet is assured as there is no through vehicular traffic.

It's an ideal spot for nature lovers, and walkers, as it is right by the well-trodden Cleveland Way.

The three-bedroom cottage offers spacious and charming accommodation with low beamed ceilings and deep set windows among its original features.

With a cosy kitchen diner that has fitted units and integrated appliances, a sizeable beamed sitting room with a warming log burner and plenty of natural light from large windows, and the bedrooms split in two sections, the cottage has a welcoming vibe.

The current vendors have upgraded the property throughout with a sleek new kitchen, a modern new bathroom and new windows, plus new external doors throughout.

With a useful ground floor w.c., the cottage has Calor gas central heating.

Its gardens are to both front and rear, with a raised seating patio from which to enjoy the scenery, and there's the use of a small paddock to the side, which is rented for a nominal fee from Mulgrave Estates.

There is ample parking space, and It is just a short walk along the cliffs to Runswick Bay, to the Fox and Hounds Inn at nearby Goldsborough, or to Whitby itself, with its wide range of attractions and amenities, which is only some six miles away.

The Anchorage, Kettleness, Whitby is offered with no upward chain, and is for sale at a price of £450,000, with Astins Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 821122.

1 . The Anchorage, Kettleness, Whitby The beamed sitting room with log burner. Photo: Astins Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . The Anchorage, Kettleness, Whitby A closer look at the cosy reception room. Photo: Astins Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . The Anchorage, Kettleness, Whitby The roomy kitchen with diner has built-in corner seating. Photo: Astins Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales