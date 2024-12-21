The front aspect of the detached chalet bungalow for sale in Fylingthorpe.The front aspect of the detached chalet bungalow for sale in Fylingthorpe.
Inside modern chalet bungalow with breakfast kitchen and ground floor wet room

By Sally Burton
Published 21st Dec 2024, 08:00 GMT
This chalet bungalow, given a complete makeover, offers the chance to live in a modern and spacious home in a quiet village location close to both village amenities and the nearby coast.

With a sizable lawned garden, and a garage, the property has gas central heating and double glazing, along with modern fixtures and fittings throughout.

Two reception rooms include a spacious lounge that has a central feature fireplace, and a large picture window that floods the room with natural light.

The dining room has space for a larger style dining suite, with French doors that lead out to the rear garden.

In the kitchen is a full range of fitted wall and base cabinets, with integrated appliances, and there's an island with a breakfast bar and bar stools.

There is also a double bedroom with a panelled wall and fitted furniture, and a bathroom with a modern shower suite on the ground floor - ideal for staying guests or for anyone not wanting to negotiate stairs.

The first floor has two further bedrooms comprising a double and a twin, both with gable and Velux windows that yield views right across to the coastal village of Ravenscar, and there’s a second bathroom to serve these bedrooms.

The established front garden has a selection of plants and shrubs, and a pathway to the front door, while the driveway has parking for two vehicles along with the garage facility.

To the rear of the property is a larger lawned and enclosed garden with a south-facing stone-flagged patio that is ideal for sitting out in the warmer months of the year, for al fresco dining, and for entertaining family and friends outdoors.

​This property, 8 Kingston Garth, Fylingthorpe, is currently on the market at a price of £485,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby.

The modern kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar.

