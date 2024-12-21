Inside modern chalet bungalow with breakfast kitchen and ground floor wet room

With a sizable lawned garden, and a garage, the property has gas central heating and double glazing, along with modern fixtures and fittings throughout.
Two reception rooms include a spacious lounge that has a central feature fireplace, and a large picture window that floods the room with natural light.
The dining room has space for a larger style dining suite, with French doors that lead out to the rear garden.
In the kitchen is a full range of fitted wall and base cabinets, with integrated appliances, and there's an island with a breakfast bar and bar stools.
There is also a double bedroom with a panelled wall and fitted furniture, and a bathroom with a modern shower suite on the ground floor - ideal for staying guests or for anyone not wanting to negotiate stairs.
The first floor has two further bedrooms comprising a double and a twin, both with gable and Velux windows that yield views right across to the coastal village of Ravenscar, and there’s a second bathroom to serve these bedrooms.
The established front garden has a selection of plants and shrubs, and a pathway to the front door, while the driveway has parking for two vehicles along with the garage facility.
To the rear of the property is a larger lawned and enclosed garden with a south-facing stone-flagged patio that is ideal for sitting out in the warmer months of the year, for al fresco dining, and for entertaining family and friends outdoors.
This property, 8 Kingston Garth, Fylingthorpe, is currently on the market at a price of £485,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby.
