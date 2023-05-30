Inside modernised Scalby home, with four bedrooms and a leafy, private garden
Fountain Cottage has been carefully modernised throughout and has a hub in its bay-fronted, open plan kitchen diner, that has a range of fitted units and a large central island with a sink, fitted units and a breakfast bar.
A pantry and well equipped utility room with fitted units and shelving are added facilities to the kitchen.
A large, dual aspect lounge is another bright and inviting room, with a feature brick fireplace and wooden mantle housing a stove, within the chimney breast.
The hallway, that has space for free standing furniture, and a w.c. complete the ground floor accommodation.
Four sizeable bedrooms, one with a charming period fireplace, are on the first floor, along with with a modern family bathroom that has a washbasin with vanity unit, a separate shower room, and a w.c..
The landing has a large window that allows natural light to flood in over it, along with the staircase.
There’s a stunning front garden that is both private and enclosed, with an expanse of lawn, a stone-flagged patio and pathways, established different types of trees, plants and shrubs, hedging and stone walls.
A paved courtyard is behind the house, with two useful outhouses, and a detached garage.
Scalby is a thriving village, just a couple of miles north of Scarborough, with a small but bustling high street, and Scalby Beck running through, to the North Sea at Scalby Mills.
Fountain Cottage, Low Street, Scalby, is on the market at a price of £850,000, with Tipple Underwood estate agents, Scarborough.
Call the agents on 01723 350299 for further information.
