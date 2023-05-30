Inside modernised Scalby home, with four bedrooms and a leafy, private garden

Tucked away behind the High Street in Scalby is this four bedroom home, with lawned gardens surrounded by trees, plants and well stocked borders.

Fountain Cottage has been carefully modernised throughout and has a hub in its bay-fronted, open plan kitchen diner, that has a range of fitted units and a large central island with a sink, fitted units and a breakfast bar.

A pantry and well equipped utility room with fitted units and shelving are added facilities to the kitchen.

A large, dual aspect lounge is another bright and inviting room, with a feature brick fireplace and wooden mantle housing a stove, within the chimney breast.

The hallway, that has space for free standing furniture, and a w.c. complete the ground floor accommodation.

Four sizeable bedrooms, one with a charming period fireplace, are on the first floor, along with with a modern family bathroom that has a washbasin with vanity unit, a separate shower room, and a w.c..

The landing has a large window that allows natural light to flood in over it, along with the staircase.

There’s a stunning front garden that is both private and enclosed, with an expanse of lawn, a stone-flagged patio and pathways, established different types of trees, plants and shrubs, hedging and stone walls.

A paved courtyard is behind the house, with two useful outhouses, and a detached garage.

Scalby is a thriving village, just a couple of miles north of Scarborough, with a small but bustling high street, and Scalby Beck running through, to the North Sea at Scalby Mills.

Fountain Cottage, Low Street, Scalby, is on the market at a price of £850,000, with Tipple Underwood estate agents, Scarborough.

Call the agents on 01723 350299 for further information.

