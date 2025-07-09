Inside newly upgraded, successful guesthouse business, for sale in central village location

Formerly an historic inn, The Southgate in Hunmanby was converted in 2011 and has since built an outstanding reputation, holding top ratings on Tripadvisor and Booking.com.

With a two-bedroom home for the owners, then seven spacious en suite guest rooms, this sale presents many lifestyle options to prospective new owners.

There is historic consent for a tearoom, plus a full alcohol licence, and year-round trading.

The property has been upgraded, with new doors and windows, and is beautifully presented throughout.

Formerly The Buck Inn public house, the building was acquired by the current owners in 2018, and since then, they have grown the business substantially.

The Southgate currently enjoys a five-star rating on Tripadvisor, and has repeatedly received the Travellers’ Choice award.

It also holds an exceptional rating of 9.8 on Booking.com, and has been acknowledged by HotelsCombined with a Recognition of Excellence.

Further to these recommendations, LUXLife’s Resort and Retreat Awards named it the Best Historic Village Pub and Hotel in North Yorkshire.

With a bright, contemporary reception area, the interior then flows into a comfortable lounge with a library and a well-stocked honesty bar.

An adjacent modern breakfast room has seating for up to 16 guests.

Behind the dining room is a fully fitted commercial kitchen, with stainless steel units, catering equipment and ample storage.

There is a recently installed family bathroom and guest toilet, while a large en suite guest room with disabled access is placed near to the main entrance.

Six additional en suite guest rooms are on the first floor, comprising four doubles, one twin, and one large family room.

Every room has Freeview television and built-in DVD players, hospitality trays, complimentary toiletries, and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Guests also have use of a first-floor terrace, with deckchairs supplied.

A rear garage has power and lighting, and there’s a large timber shed.

The private, ground floor owners’ accommodation includes a vaulted-ceiling lounge, two modern bedrooms, a stylish bathroom, and plenty of living space.

Despite its ongoing success, and by choice, the business runs for only six months of the year, so there is an opportunity for growth through extended seasonal trading.

Further income could be generated by activating the tearoom licence and offering evening meals.

The agents advise that the property requires no immediate investment, and currently qualifies for small business rates relief.

​​The Southgate, Bridlington Street, Hunmanby, is for sale at £695,000 with Hunters, Filey, tel. 01723 338958.

2 . The Southgate, Bridlington Street, Hunmanby The owners' lounge with open vaults to the ceiling. Photo: Hunters, Filey Photo Sales

3 . The Southgate, Bridlington Street, Hunmanby One of two bedrooms within the owners' accommodation. Photo: Hunters, Filey Photo Sales