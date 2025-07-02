Inside this extraordinary period semi in Scalby, with indoor swimming pool and gardens

This stunning home with original features and a great deal of charm dates back to 1720, and was carefully extended in 1839 and 1909. It was first listed in 1948.

The sizeable property has three reception rooms and six bedrooms, with two bathrooms, so provides plenty of space for larger style families and for entertaining guests.

Its style and design allows natural light to pour in to its many rooms, that include a lovely long sun room.

A stand-out feature is the heated indoor swimming pool, complete with a shower and boiler room, that is a real luxury, offering the chance to relax and exercise in the water at any time of the year.

There's a stunning cottage-style rear lawned garden, with a summerhouse and a heated greenhouse, perfect for gardening enthusiasts, or anyone who enjoys being outdoors among plants, flowers and trees. A private flagged patio is great for sitting out and for al fresco dining.

The property includes parking for up to four vehicles at the front, on a stone courtyard style driveway. Situated in Scalby village with its many facilities and strong sense of community, this home has an idyllic spot within beautiful surroundings.

Historic charm, modern amenities, and a prime location combine to present an ideal home.

This property in Scalby Road, Scalby, Scarborough, is for sale at a price of £800,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235.

1 . Scalby Road, Scalby, Scarborough A front view of the handsome period home. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Scalby Road, Scalby, Scarborough Lovely outdoor seating and entertaining space. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Scalby Road, Scalby, Scarborough A relaxing sun room looks over the garden. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales