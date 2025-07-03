Inside unique one-time water mill with beams, stone floors and log burners

Its considerable land includes woodland, a four-acre paddock, formal gardens, a mature conifer plantation, and two trout-filled streams feeding a 12-foot waterfall, ponds, and a small lake.

The property enjoys full fishing rights and is a haven for nature lovers.

The mill is integrated into the main house, which spans three floors and includes five bedrooms and three bath and shower rooms.

Period features such as exposed beams, thick stone walls, and the original water wheel and internal mill workings give the home a rich sense of heritage and character.

The ground floor includes a bespoke handmade kitchen with granite worktops, Belfast sink, gas and electric Agas, a formal dining room, two sitting rooms (one with a multi-fuel stove), a utility with pantry, and a stone-floored reception room, ideal as a second lounge or creative studio.

A large wooden conservatory with underfloor heating offers panoramic views down the valley.

The upper floors, accessed via two staircases, offer five bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a top-floor room currently used as an artist’s studio.

Outbuildings include a garage/workshop, the original dairy, and a stone stable across the stream with potential for conversion.

The house is double glazed, has gas central heating, and was recently re-roofed.

It has space, privacy, charm, and lifestyle appeal. Levisham Mill offers scope for equestrian use, hobby farming, or holiday accommodation.

Tucked away in the wooded valley of Levisham Beck within the North York Moors National Park, Levisham Mill holds a rich and fascinating history that echoes the area’s rural heritage.

The mill dates back to the 18th century, when it served as a working corn mill, harnessing the natural power of the beck to grind grain for the surrounding farms and local community.

Once part of the Duchy of Lancaster estate, Levisham Mill played a vital role in village life, with generations of millers living and working on site.

The mill continued to operate well into the 19th century, before eventually ceasing production as modern milling techniques and transportation changed rural industry. In the decades that followed, the mill buildings were sensitively converted, blending original features such as stone walls, exposed beams, and the old mill race with the comforts of contemporary living.

Today, Levisham Mill stands not only as a beautiful home, but also as a reminder of the area's agricultural past.

Levisham is a gateway to some of the region’s most loved destinations. Nearby attractions include Dalby Forest with its walking trails and bike routes, Goathland (made famous by Heartbeat and Harry Potter), and the stunning heritage coastline at Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay, all within easy reach.

Levisham Mill, Levisham, YO18 7NJ​, is for sale at £1,100,000, with Willowgreen Estate Agents, Ryedale.

The property can be viewed in full at www.rightmove.co.uk

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter

1 . ​ Levisham Mill, Levisham, YO18 7NJ The bespoke, handmade kitchen has an array of high end appliances. Photo: Willowgreen Estate Agents, Ryedale Photo Sales

2 . ​ Levisham Mill, Levisham, YO18 7NJ This lovely sun room asjoins the kitchen. Photo: Willowgreen Estate Agents, Ryedale Photo Sales

3 . ​ Levisham Mill, Levisham, YO18 7NJ Beams, trusses and exposed stone in the 'stone room' Photo: Willowgreen Estate Agents, Ryedale Photo Sales