Inside 'old town' home steeped in character, with remnants of medieval pub

This curious home on one of Scarborough's oldest streets, near the harbour, is believed to be one of the town's most historic properties.

The Grade ll listed property began its life as a medieval pub, then was later a sea captain's home, and a museum.

Carefully updated over some years by its current owners, it is set over four floors, with two ground floor reception rooms displaying parts of the former medieval hostelry.

Two entrance halls have stairs, one down to the basement, the other to the first floor.

In the basement is an open plan, beamed kitchen with diner, with a feature cast iron range, a built-in utility cupboard, and exposed brickwork. It has a full range of fitted units, and an integrated fridge.

The first floor has a shower room and two double bedrooms, one with an en suite facility. Both bedrooms have period fireplaces and wood panelling, one has original exposed beams and built-in cupboards.

​Another sizeable bedroom of versatile use is on the second floor, with a separate w.c.. This room of character has exposed timbers and beams with sloping ceilings, windows to the side and rear, and two skylight windows.

Outside is a compact courtyard and seating area.

Charming period features that have stood the test of time include an old range, an inglenook fireplace, and even the pub’s original bar.

A modern condensing combination boiler gives the property gas heating.

Its Old Town location places the home close to many amenities and attractions, along with the foreshore, the harbour, and the South Bay and beach.

​This unique period home, The Three Mariners, in Quay Street, Scarborough, ​is for sale at £325,000, ​with CPH Property Services, Scarborough​, tel. 01723 352235​.

1 . The Three Mariners, Quay Street, Scarborough A large reception room with feature fireplace and wall panelling. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . The Three Mariners, Quay Street, Scarborough An interior staircase, with reminders of the property's past. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . The Three Mariners, Quay Street, Scarborough Beamed and panelled rooms hold character of their own. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales