Inside £1.1m Scarborough home, for sale with optional 13 acres site

A modern detached home with open plan interior and two acres of land, is for sale with a land extension of 13 acres that is currently run as a successful camping site.

Ashcroft sits within a sought after location in the Scalby area, and has views that stretch to the sea, Scarborough Castle and open countryside.

An entrance porch and hallway with w.c. lead to ground floor rooms that include a box bay-fronted lounge with feature fireplace, a family snug, and the modern breakfast kitchen with diner that has fitted units, and is open plan with tri-folding doors out to the gardens.

A spacious utility room and a useful study or home office add to the ground floor accommodation.

From the first floor landing is a master bedroom with an en-suite shower room, three further sizeable bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Ashcroft’s two acres of land may appeal to those with interest in horses, or could be suitable for a range of alternative purposes.

The further parcel of land that operates as a campsite has vehicular access from the A171 (Scalby Road), and is just a five-minutes drive from Scarborough.

Within walking distance of the land currently used as an exemption certificates campsite is a bar and cafe, which is based at the local rugby club, with attractions such as the Sea Life Centre and the golf course within easy striking distance.

Any new party will need to gain the necessary campsite exemptions or permissions.

Ashcroft, Scalby Road, Scarborough, is currently for sale with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, at a price of £1,100,000.

The house and its two acres of grounds is also available to buy minus the campsite land, at a price of £795,000.

Call the agents on 01723 352235 for more information.

1 . Ashcroft, Scalby Road, Scarborough A wider view of the property, including the 13 acres campsite. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales

2 . Ashcroft, Scalby Road, Scarborough Sets of folding doors open the kitchen and diner to an outdoor patio - ideal for entertaining. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales

3 . Ashcroft, Scalby Road, Scarborough The spacious, open plan interior. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales

4 . Ashcroft, Scalby Road, Scarborough The kitchen and diner with easy seating area. Photo: CPH Property Services Photo Sales