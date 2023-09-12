Inside this £995,000 Scalby home that's stunning inside and out
The five-bedroom property has fabulous grounds, and a bright interior displaying period features and modern comforts.
Its coach house has the potential to become a self-contained apartment.
Four reception rooms, a snug with a gas feature fireplace, and a conservatory are ground floor facilities, with a large entrance hall, that has an offshoot cupboard with washbasin and plumbing for a w.c..
There's a lounge with bay window and period fireplace, a drawing room with two bay windows and a door to the garden, a dining room with fireplace and door down to the cellar, and the kitchen with diner that has fitted units with integrated appliances, and a charming bay window seat.
A utility room, lobby, and the arboretum, with a sliding door to outside, complete this level.
All the bedrooms are on the first floor: two have fitted wardrobes and one has an en suite bathroom with twin washbasins, bath and shower. A period fireplace is a feature in one room, and there's a house bathroom with a separate w.c..
Below the house is a wine cellar with three chambers.
Beautiful grounds with a lawned rear garden and terrace patio, have established trees and plants. The exterior is lit, and there’s a greenhouse with power.
Inside the stable and coach house are two rooms with velux windows. One has base units with a sink and drainer, and extractor fan. A bathroom has a three piece suite.
The garage with electric door, has power and lighting, and there is ample parking.
This home in Station Road, Scalby, is priced at £995,000, with Hunters estate agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760.
