Inside this £995,000 Scalby home that's stunning inside and out

A stunning family home in Scalby with a converted coach house and an arboretum is on the market.
By Sally Burton
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 13:16 BST

The five-bedroom property has fabulous grounds, and a bright interior displaying period features and modern comforts.

Its coach house has the potential to become a self-contained apartment.

Four reception rooms, a snug with a gas feature fireplace, and a conservatory are ground floor facilities, with a large entrance hall, that has an offshoot cupboard with washbasin and plumbing for a w.c..

There's a lounge with bay window and period fireplace, a drawing room with two bay windows and a door to the garden, a dining room with fireplace and door down to the cellar, and the kitchen with diner that has fitted units with integrated appliances, and a charming bay window seat.

A utility room, lobby, and the arboretum, with a sliding door to outside, complete this level.

All the bedrooms are on the first floor: two have fitted wardrobes and one has an en suite bathroom with twin washbasins, bath and shower. A period fireplace is a feature in one room, and there's a house bathroom with a separate w.c..

Below the house is a wine cellar with three chambers.

Beautiful grounds with a lawned rear garden and terrace patio, have established trees and plants. The exterior is lit, and there’s a greenhouse with power.

Inside the stable and coach house are two rooms with velux windows. One has base units with a sink and drainer, and extractor fan. A bathroom has a three piece suite.

The garage with electric door, has power and lighting, and there is ample parking.

This home in Station Road, Scalby, is priced at £995,000, with Hunters estate agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760.

