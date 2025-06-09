Inside £2m super-deluxe Sandsend home with sauna, summerhouse and much more

The swish Sandsend home was completed in 2022, following the re-build and renovation of an existing building.

On its top floor, smart glass window-doors switch from opaque to transparent to reveal an amazing view, and a balcony.

With high-tech finishes inside, is a landscaped and terraced garden, with a hillside all-year summer house..

Bespoke​ throughout, Danesfield is arranged over four floors, with a bright, open plan breakfast kitchen and bay-fronted dining room, that extends to almost 26 ft.

The bespoke fitted kitchen includes an island unit with breakfast bar, quartz worktops, and integrated appliances, together with a blue, four-oven electric Aga.

​On the lower ground floor ​is a family-size sauna and shower room, plus bo​ot and utility​ room​s. There is rear access to the garage and outbuildings.

Five double bedrooms ​on first and second floors​ all have en suite bathrooms​. Three ​have dressing rooms, and all ​display outstanding views. A reinforced glass floor panel helps light up the first floor.

A main bedroom suite spans the top floor and ​maximises the stunning view​. A remote control turns the opaque glass of the enormous window-doors to transparent, and they slide open to a 27 ft-long ​recessed balcony​.

​The ​swish marble bathroom includes a free-standing slipper bath, ​a walk-in shower and two ​washbasins in double vanity unit.

​There are reading and dressing areas, fitted wardrobes a​nd eaves storage.

Three remote control security bollards guard the double garage ​that has electric doors, water, power and light​.

​Sliding electronic gates open to parking space​, while a wrap-around terrace links the garage, outbuildings and garden, forming a ‘floating’ pathway with glass balustrade.

Behind the house​, a terraced garden with​ seating areas has pathways, planting, grass​ and gravel zones​.

​At the highest point​ is a terrace with a summer house and hot tub.

​​Danesfield, Sandsend, Whitby​, is for sale at £2m, with Blenkin and Co, York, tel. 01904 671672.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter

1 . ​​Danesfield, Sandsend, Whitby​, North Yorkshire The summer house terrace has exceptional views. Photo: Blenkin and Co, York Photo Sales

2 . ​​Danesfield, Sandsend, Whitby​, North Yorkshire The open plan breakfast kitchen and dining room. Photo: Blenkin and Co, York Photo Sales

3 . ​​Danesfield, Sandsend, Whitby​, North Yorkshire Luxury en suite bedrooms have incredible views - such as this one with its wall of windows. Photo: Blenkin and Co, York Photo Sales

4 . ​​Danesfield, Sandsend, Whitby​, North Yorkshire One aspect of one of five luxury bathrooms - soak up a sea view while bathing. Photo: Blenkin and Co, York Photo Sales