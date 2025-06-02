Inside updated cottage near Sandsend, with panoramic views and lifestyle potential

Built in 1776 of local sandstone under a red pantile roof, semi-detached Low Farm Cottage is double glazed throughout and has recently had a

new kitchen, bathroom and heating system​ added.

Situated on a no-through lane, it leads to a scenic bridleway.

​Barns, ​a paddock and ​a yard ​lie opposite the cottage, that has private gardens and enclosed parking space.

Entering the home, a hallway with staircase up, and w.c. off, leads to a beamed lounge with an oak floor, a front-facing window with superb views, and ​an inglenook style fireplace with stone hearth and electric stove​.

Two cupboards sit behind original heritage wooden doors, one contain​ing the modern boiler.

A further door from the lounge reveals a small home office​ and cloakroom​.

​The beamed ​dining kitchen with new tiled floor has ​fitted cabinets​, a new electric oven with cooker-hood​, and room for a​ larger-style dining table, plus outdoor access.

From the first floor landing are a double and two twin bedrooms with Velux roof-lights, while the L-shape bathroom includes a circular panelled shower over the bath, and a wash-basin vanity unit.

To the front of the property is a two-level garden,​ with a patio area and hedged lawn beyond.

​Handgate​s open to the lane and ​to the lower​ lawned garden while behind the cottage​ is a gated driveway ​and a small, established lawned garden​.

A high-fenced area​ contains a yard with two former farm buildings, further hard-standing and a grass paddock​, totalling over ​two acres.

Low Farm Cottage, 25 Low Lane, Mickleby​, Sandsend, is for sale at £495,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, tel. 01947 602298​.

