Inside updated cottage near Sandsend, with panoramic views and lifestyle potential

Built in 1776 of local sandstone under a red pantile roof, semi-detached Low Farm Cottage is double glazed throughout and has recently had a
new kitchen, bathroom and heating system added.
Situated on a no-through lane, it leads to a scenic bridleway.
Barns, a paddock and a yard lie opposite the cottage, that has private gardens and enclosed parking space.
Entering the home, a hallway with staircase up, and w.c. off, leads to a beamed lounge with an oak floor, a front-facing window with superb views, and an inglenook style fireplace with stone hearth and electric stove.
Two cupboards sit behind original heritage wooden doors, one containing the modern boiler.
A further door from the lounge reveals a small home office and cloakroom.
The beamed dining kitchen with new tiled floor has fitted cabinets, a new electric oven with cooker-hood, and room for a larger-style dining table, plus outdoor access.
From the first floor landing are a double and two twin bedrooms with Velux roof-lights, while the L-shape bathroom includes a circular panelled shower over the bath, and a wash-basin vanity unit.
To the front of the property is a two-level garden, with a patio area and hedged lawn beyond.
Handgates open to the lane and to the lower lawned garden while behind the cottage is a gated driveway and a small, established lawned garden.
A high-fenced area contains a yard with two former farm buildings, further hard-standing and a grass paddock, totalling over two acres.
Low Farm Cottage, 25 Low Lane, Mickleby, Sandsend, is for sale at £495,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, tel. 01947 602298.
