Inside this quaint and comfortable cottage, now for sale in Robin Hood's Bay

The attractive home, with a double fronted stone facade, period features and quality fixtures, sits within The Square.

​Its arched entrance ​lies beneath a traditional pan-tiled roof with dormer windows​, and the interior has a host of original features, including exposed beams, stripped panelling, and ​charming fireplaces​.

​One ​main open plan room ​on the ground floor has a spacious lounge area to one side​, featuring a cosy log burner​, while a modern fitted kitchen ​has bespoke cabinetry, granite worktops, integrated appliances and a ceramic sink.

On the first floor ​are bedrooms that include a principal bedroom ​with exposed wood panelling to walls, a period fireplace,​ and two cleverly hidden wardrobes within the panelling ​that lies to either side of the chimney breast​.

​Two window seats​ to the sizeable windows give pleasant views overlook​ing The Square.

Adjoining the bedroom is a luxur​y bathroom ​that is bright and stylish, with a four-piece suite comprising a free standing roll top bath, a separate shower cubicle, a wash​ basin and a ​w.c..

On the floor​ above, two further bedroom​s include one of a larger​ size, with exposed crux frame timbers​. Both bedrooms are bright and airy, and feature dormer windows.

Sherwood House is a much-loved holiday home that has been in the same family's ownership for over ​40 years, but ​could also be ideal to use as ​a holiday let.

The property is in close proximity to the beach, and pubs and restaurants within the picturesque village.

Sherwood House, Robin Hoods Bay​, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.

1 . Sherwood House, Robin Hoods Bay​, Whitby The open plan living room has a cosy log burner. Photo: Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Sherwood House, Robin Hoods Bay​, Whitby The beamed kitchen has bespoke cabinetry and granite work surfaces. Photo: Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Sherwood House, Robin Hoods Bay​, Whitby The ground floor open plan layout, with access to outdoors. Photo: Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . Sherwood House, Robin Hoods Bay​, Whitby A double bedroom with panelled wall and ceiling beams. Photo: Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales