Inside this quaint and comfortable cottage, now for sale in Robin Hood's Bay

The attractive home, with a double fronted stone facade, period features and quality fixtures, sits within The Square.
Its arched entrance lies beneath a traditional pan-tiled roof with dormer windows, and the interior has a host of original features, including exposed beams, stripped panelling, and charming fireplaces.
One main open plan room on the ground floor has a spacious lounge area to one side, featuring a cosy log burner, while a modern fitted kitchen has bespoke cabinetry, granite worktops, integrated appliances and a ceramic sink.
On the first floor are bedrooms that include a principal bedroom with exposed wood panelling to walls, a period fireplace, and two cleverly hidden wardrobes within the panelling that lies to either side of the chimney breast.
Two window seats to the sizeable windows give pleasant views overlooking The Square.
Adjoining the bedroom is a luxury bathroom that is bright and stylish, with a four-piece suite comprising a free standing roll top bath, a separate shower cubicle, a wash basin and a w.c..
On the floor above, two further bedrooms include one of a larger size, with exposed crux frame timbers. Both bedrooms are bright and airy, and feature dormer windows.
Sherwood House is a much-loved holiday home that has been in the same family's ownership for over 40 years, but could also be ideal to use as a holiday let.
The property is in close proximity to the beach, and pubs and restaurants within the picturesque village.
Sherwood House, Robin Hoods Bay, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.
This home is listed for sale at www.rightmove.co.uk
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-very-luxurious-home-on-the-market-for-just-short-of-ps1m-5143039
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-detached-ravenscar-home-with-light-space-and-fantastic-sea-views-5139405