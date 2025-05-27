Inside this quaint and comfortable cottage, now for sale in Robin Hood's Bay

The Grade ll-listed stone cottage that is for sale in The Square, Robin Hood's Bay, WhitbyThe Grade ll-listed stone cottage that is for sale in The Square, Robin Hood's Bay, Whitby
By Sally Burton
Published 27th May 2025, 17:17 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 17:19 BST
A rare opportunity to buy a Grade ll-listed stone cottage that has been owned by the same family for 40 years has arisen in the village of Robin Hoods Bay.

The attractive home, with a double fronted stone facade, period features and quality fixtures, sits within The Square.

​Its arched entrance ​lies beneath a traditional pan-tiled roof with dormer windows​, and the interior has a host of original features, including exposed beams, stripped panelling, and ​charming fireplaces​.

​One ​main open plan room ​on the ground floor has a spacious lounge area to one side​, featuring a cosy log burner​, while a modern fitted kitchen ​has bespoke cabinetry, granite worktops, integrated appliances and a ceramic sink.

On the first floor ​are bedrooms that include a principal bedroom ​with exposed wood panelling to walls, a period fireplace,​ and two cleverly hidden wardrobes within the panelling ​that lies to either side of the chimney breast​.

​Two window seats​ to the sizeable windows give pleasant views overlook​ing The Square.

Adjoining the bedroom is a luxur​y bathroom ​that is bright and stylish, with a four-piece suite comprising a free standing roll top bath, a separate shower cubicle, a wash​ basin and a ​w.c..

On the floor​ above, two further bedroom​s include one of a larger​ size, with exposed crux frame timbers​. Both bedrooms are bright and airy, and feature dormer windows.

Sherwood House is a much-loved holiday home that has been in the same family's ownership for over ​40 years, but ​could also be ideal to use as ​a holiday let.

The property is in close proximity to the beach, and pubs and restaurants within the picturesque village.

Sherwood House, Robin Hoods Bay​, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.

The open plan living room has a cosy log burner.

