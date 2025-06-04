Inside stone-built farmhouse for sale with glorious gardens and views

Spring House Farm, between Harwood Dale and Cloughton, consists of the south-west facing, four bedroom house with stunning gardens, a range of modern and traditional buildings, and arable, grass and woodland that in all amounts to 154.4 acres.

Lot One includes the house, garden, grounds and paddocks covering 10.9 acres, and has a guide price of £850,000. The guide price for the whole farm with its further five separate lots of parcels of land is £1,950,000.

Additional buildings to the house have great potential for further development to alternative uses, subject to planning consent.

​Colourful, mature gardens and grounds with​ the house give ​wonderful views over the North York Moors National Park,

​This highly flexible property holds appeal ​for residential, equestrian, lifestyle and agricultural ​buyers​.

The stone-built home with uPVC double glazed windows has glorious views over surrounding countryside.

Its spacious accommodation includes an entrance hall and lobby, a kitchen, sitting room, dining room, living room, an inner hall, a farm office, and a cloak room at ground floor level.

From the first floor landing is a main bedroom with en-suite bathroom, three further bedrooms and the family bathroom. There's a rear parking area and large private gardens to the front.

The farm is about one mile north of Cloughton​ village on the edge of Harwood Dale​, and between Scarborough and Whitby. Cloughton has​ both a village store and ​a public house​ within its amenities.

​Spring House Farm, Cloughton, near Scarborough, has a guide price of £1,950,000 for the entire farm, or £850,000 for the house with gardens and paddocks.

For more information contact Cundalls, Malton, tel. 01653 697820.

