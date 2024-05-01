Inside this unique, high spec village bungalow with views over fields to Whitby

With panoramic views over to the coast, Whitby and its Abbey, High Fields has a detached double garage, gardens with an outdoor kitchen, and plenty of parking space.

Its bright, cathedral-style kitchen is stunning, and there is a lovely rear patio and seating area.

With underfloor heating, the kitchen has Shaker-style painted oak units with granite work surfaces, some integrated appliances and a central island with breakfast bar. It extends to a utility room and guest toilet.

From the kitchen is the dining and day seating area with two large bay windows revealing views of open countryside to Whitby.

A double-faced multi-fuel stove divides the dining area and bay-fronted lounge, that has French doors leading out to the front garden.

From an inner hallway is a front double bedroom with a large bay overlooking the garden and countryside beyond.

There's another bay-fronted double bedroom and a rear bedroom with a picture window overlooking the patio.A twin bedroom is currently used as an office.A contemporary tiled shower room with 'floating' washbasin vanity unit, also has a hidden cistern w.c. and a bidet.There is planning permission granted to the current owners to convert the garage to a one-bedroom holiday cottage. If completed, this would be tied to the main house and could not be sold separately.

The front lawned garden has two seating areas, while the paved and south-facing rear garden with sun-trap patio is surrounded by open fields.An outdoor kitchen and seating area is sited to the corner of the patio - ideal for summer entertaining.

Highfields, Ugglebarnby Lane, Sneaton, Whitby, YO22 5HT is priced at £669,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, tel. 01947 602298.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter

1 . High Fields, Ugglebarnby Lane, Sneaton, Whitby, YO22 5HT A stunning 'cathedral style' kitchen with a central island. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . High Fields, Ugglebarnby Lane, Sneaton, Whitby, YO22 5HT The impressive open plan arrangement within the bungalow. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . High Fields, Ugglebarnby Lane, Sneaton, Whitby, YO22 5HT A wider view of the spacious kitchen, that flows to a breakfast room and family space. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . High Fields, Ugglebarnby Lane, Sneaton, Whitby, YO22 5HT A large, double-faced multi-fuel stove serves both dining and lounge areas, while bay windows and French doors to outside yield views while bringing natural light in. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales