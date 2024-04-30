Inside this cleverly styled, extended cottage with leisure suite in Scarborough village

This is all in addition to its modern and luxurious interior that features a double-height reception hall leading to the piano and dining room with feature fireplace, then into kitchen living space overlooking the formal gardens with large bi-fold doors to outside.

An impressive beamed living room has a huge open fireplace and windows overlooking the garden.

The spacious dining kitchen with a lantern roof, an island unit and integrated appliances has granite worktops and seating, with underfloor heating, while a separate snug provides a cosy alternative space.

A utility and boot room, also with a separate laundry room, add to the considerable facilities.

Solid oak doors are a feature throughout.

To the first floor are four double bedrooms, all with wardrobes, and one luxurious main bedroom with a feature beam, and en suite bathroom.

There's much more to the property, with an outbuilding and double carport, a three-phase EV quick charger, and the garden annexe with a kitchenette, a double bedroom and an en suite.

Electric gates give access to the property and its south facing lawned gardens with mature trees and shrubs, and patio seating areas.

A rear private courtyard is private, with further parking, then finally there's the swish and newly-renovated indoor private leisure pool facility with gym and shower room. the pool has bi-fold doors to outside, spotlights, seating, and hard-wired wi-fi.

The detached property on a plot just short of an acre has solar panels, and CCTV coverage.

This home in Moor Lane, East Ayton, Scarborough, is for sale at £1,100,000, with Hunters estate agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760.

1 . Moor Lane, East Ayton, Scarborough A view of the property from its landscaped gardens. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Moor Lane, East Ayton, Scarborough The double height reception hall gives an impressive entry to the property. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Moor Lane, East Ayton, Scarborough The lantern roof kitchen has a large central island, and granite worktops, with underfloor heating. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Scarborough Photo Sales