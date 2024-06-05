Inside this extraordinary Esk Valley property, on the market at £1,395,000

Interestingly, Yeoman Hall is named after the Yeoman family who owned Woodlands house and estate for more than 200 years.

The current detached house in the northern Esk Valley is around 30 years old.

Every room on the property's south elevation features spectacular views through a picture window.

Among the Hall’s many features are cast iron column radiators, stone fireplaces, archways and wood panelling: a wide staircase has a polished handrail with volute.

The kitchen with breakfast room has underfloor heating and bi-fold doors to a garden terrace.

Its solid wood cabinetry was handmade by Gibson Cabinet Makers of Whitby, and includes an island unit and breakfast bar with quartz and granite worktops, an electric cooking range and integrated appliances.

A utility is just across the hallway.

Both main reception rooms have deep bays; the sitting room has a multi-fuel stove within a timber fireplace, and the double aspect drawing room has a stone fireplace holding a corner wood-burner.

The principal bedroom suite has a balcony, and wall-to-wall windows with glazed doors and gorgeous views.

This suite includes a bathroom, and stairs to a dressing room.

Three further bedrooms are large doubles – one with an en suite facility.

The house bathroom has a free-standing bath with exceptional views.

Mainly lawned and south-facing terraced gardens look up to a wrap-around paved terrace.

The property comes with fishing rights for a single rod on the river Esk. There is a pooling lake, and a footpath with right of way from Yeoman Hall to river.

A detached outbuilding holds a double garage, a further garage, a log store, kennel with heat lamp and the two-storey cottage - currently a successful holiday let.

Its ground floor has a bathroom, while above is a bedroom and kitchen with breakfast room.

An octagonal sitting room with a multi-fuel stove has French doors to the private garden.

Yeoman Hall, Woodlands, Sleights, Whitby, is priced at £1,395,000, with Blenkin and Co, York, tel. 01904 671672.

