A front view of the Osgodby Close property.A front view of the Osgodby Close property.
A front view of the Osgodby Close property.

Take a look around this Scarborough home with summer house and fabulous seascapes

By Sally Burton
Published 11th Jun 2024, 11:35 BST
The beautiful seascape and castle views from its enclosed gardens are the main feature of this dormer bungalow, in a quiet cul-de-sac setting.

Set behind double gates, the detached property is further enhanced by a first floor balcony, and a garden cabin.

Stunning views feature from most windows throughout the home, that has an entrance hallway with staircase, a bright, dual aspect living room with dining room, a conservatory and a feature breakfast kitchen with a range of integrated appliances.

Completing the ground floor is a three-piece family bathroom and a double bedroom.

Above is a main bedroom suite, and two further double bedrooms, one of which is used currently as a first floor lounge with access to the balcony that looks out over the sea and coastline.

Landscaped gardens have a raised area of decking that's ideal for outdoor entertaining, plus the log cabin style summer house with light and power, which is used by the present owners as a garden room and bar.

To the front of the property are lawned gardens, with off-street car parking and a detached garage.

This home is within close proximity to Osgodby village and has local amenities that include the Cliff Golf Club, Scarborough TEC, Wheatcroft Primary School and St Martin's Primary School.

There are plenty of routes for keen walkers and cyclists, with easy access to the nearby Cleveland Way, and to secluded Cayton Bay.

There is also a regular bus route in to Scarborough from Filey Road.

This home in Osgodby Close, Osgodby, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-extraordinary-esk-valley-property-on-the-market-at-ps1395000-4654811

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-appealing-lifestyle-property-with-holiday-cottage-in-village-setting-4654452

The living room, with feature fireplace and doors leading outside.

1. Osgodby Close, Osgodby, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

The living room, with feature fireplace and doors leading outside. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen has a range of integrated appliances.

2. Osgodby Close, Osgodby, Scarborough

The modern kitchen has a range of integrated appliances. Photo: Liam Darrell estate agents, Scarborough

Photo Sales
The conservatory adds another pleasant space to the property.

3. Osgodby Close, Osgodby, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

The conservatory adds another pleasant space to the property. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough

Photo Sales
This bedroom with access to the first floor balcony is currently used as a lounge.

4. Osgodby Close, Osgodby, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

This bedroom with access to the first floor balcony is currently used as a lounge. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughNorth YorkshirePrimary school