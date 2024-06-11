Take a look around this Scarborough home with summer house and fabulous seascapes

Set behind double gates, the detached property is further enhanced by a first floor balcony, and a garden cabin.

Stunning views feature from most windows throughout the home, that has an entrance hallway with staircase, a bright, dual aspect living room with dining room, a conservatory and a feature breakfast kitchen with a range of integrated appliances.

Completing the ground floor is a three-piece family bathroom and a double bedroom.

Above is a main bedroom suite, and two further double bedrooms, one of which is used currently as a first floor lounge with access to the balcony that looks out over the sea and coastline.

Landscaped gardens have a raised area of decking that's ideal for outdoor entertaining, plus the log cabin style summer house with light and power, which is used by the present owners as a garden room and bar.

To the front of the property are lawned gardens, with off-street car parking and a detached garage.

This home is within close proximity to Osgodby village and has local amenities that include the Cliff Golf Club, Scarborough TEC, Wheatcroft Primary School and St Martin's Primary School.

There are plenty of routes for keen walkers and cyclists, with easy access to the nearby Cleveland Way, and to secluded Cayton Bay.

There is also a regular bus route in to Scarborough from Filey Road.

This home in Osgodby Close, Osgodby, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough.

1 . Osgodby Close, Osgodby, Scarborough, North Yorkshire The living room, with feature fireplace and doors leading outside. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Osgodby Close, Osgodby, Scarborough The modern kitchen has a range of integrated appliances. Photo: Liam Darrell estate agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Osgodby Close, Osgodby, Scarborough, North Yorkshire The conservatory adds another pleasant space to the property. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales