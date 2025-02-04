The front aspect of the appealing cottage in Robin Hoods Bay.placeholder image
See inside this quirky cottage, for sale with a host of traditional features

By Sally Burton
Published 4th Feb 2025, 14:12 BST
The epitome of a traditional coastal home, and idyllic cosy cottage, is for sale in the old fishing village of Robin Hoods Bay.

Lantern Cottage has features ranging from original panelling, tiles and fireplaces, to wooden beams, stained glass and multi-fuel stoves.

The cottage has been in the same ownership as a private second home for 25 years, and is maintained to an excellent standard.

Set over three floors, the first floor is currently used as a sitting room but was previously a bedroom.

There's a lovely garden or seating area to the front, and the cottage is just a short stroll to the foreshore, and to village pubs and restaurants.

The beamed and panelled living room has a recess fireplace with Delft tiling, and a stone mantel and hearth with multi-fuel stove.

There's a built-in cupboard, a salt cupboard, and built-in pew seating.

Concertina doors keep the kitchenette separate from the lounge. Walls have pine boarding, and a Stoves electric cooker is included in the sale.

An inner lobby has recess storage, with plumbing for a washing machine.

The staircase ascends from the living room to the small first floor landing, where period concertina doors open to the main bedroom, currently a sitting room, with a front window overlooking the beck, a brick fireplace with multi-fuel stove, and shelving.

This room has open beams, panelling, and an exposed stone wall.

The bathroom’s cream suite includes a bath with mixer shower, and has a door to the rear of the property.

An enclosed staircase rises up to a beamed attic bedroom with storage and a dormer window.

​Offers around £285,000 are invited for Lantern Cottage, Brigs Garth, Robin Hoods Bay, YO22 4SS​, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, tel. 01947 602298.

This living room is packed with features from wall panelling to a built-in pew seat and stone fireplace.

This second sitting room on the first floor has previously been used as a bedroom.

An alternative view of the first floor flexible room, with wall panelling and rustic fireplace.

The kitchenette has fitted units and shelving, and includes the cooker in the sale.

