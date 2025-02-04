See inside this quirky cottage, for sale with a host of traditional features

Lantern Cottage has features ranging from original panelling, tiles and fireplaces, to wooden beams, stained glass and multi-fuel stoves.

The cottage has been in the same ownership as a private second home for 25 years, and is maintained to an excellent standard.

Set over three floors, the first floor is currently used as a sitting room but was previously a bedroom.

There's a lovely garden or seating area to the front, and the cottage is just a short stroll to the foreshore, and to village pubs and restaurants.

The beamed and panelled living room has a recess fireplace with Delft tiling, and a stone mantel and hearth with multi-fuel stove.

There's a built-in cupboard, a salt cupboard, and built-in pew seating.

Concertina doors keep the kitchenette separate from the lounge. Walls have pine boarding, and a Stoves electric cooker is included in the sale.

An inner lobby has recess storage, with plumbing for a washing machine.

The staircase ascends from the living room to the small first floor landing, where period concertina doors open to the main bedroom, currently a sitting room, with a front window overlooking the beck, a brick fireplace with multi-fuel stove, and shelving.

This room has open beams, panelling, and an exposed stone wall.

The bathroom’s cream suite includes a bath with mixer shower, and has a door to the rear of the property.

An enclosed staircase rises up to a beamed attic bedroom with storage and a dormer window.

​Offers around £285,000 are invited for Lantern Cottage, Brigs Garth, Robin Hoods Bay, YO22 4SS​, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, tel. 01947 602298.

