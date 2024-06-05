Inside this appealing lifestyle property with holiday cottage, in village setting

Chestnut Cottage has both character and versatility, and is a lovely family home that has served previously as a successful bed and breakfast, using its three large double bedrooms, all with en-suite facilities.

A vestibule leads in to the entrance hall with vaulted ceiling, that has a utility room with w.c. to the side.

Three reception rooms include a living room with wood burning stove, a dining room with home office, and the farmhouse kitchen with side porch.

Chestnut Holiday Cottage adjoins the house and is currently a successful venture, realising an annual income of £12,000. It can easily serve just as well as added accommodation to the main house.

The one-bedroom cottage has a ground floor kitchen and sitting room, with the bedroom and a shower room above.

Within attractive grounds of 0.8 of an acre, the property has a flagged seating area, then the lawned garden with herbaceous borders and wildlife pond.

There's a stunning view across the Vale of Pickering and towards the Wolds from the top of the garden, and lovely walks in Chafer's Wood to the rear.

There is driveway parking, and a double carport.

Ebberston is a pretty village with a pub, village hall, church and sports ground among its amenities. It lies around 10 miles west of Scarborough, with great access to the coast, Dalby Forest, and the North York Moors. A regular bus service runs between Scarborough and Helmsley.

Chestnut Cottage, Ebberston, Scarborough, is for sale at £625,000, with Cundalls Pickering, tel. 01751 472766.

