Inside this appealing property in a lovely village setting, with development potential

This four bedroom home with a large and stunning landscaped garden, along with a gated paddock, is for sale in a pretty village just outside Scarborough.

Its spacious interior includes a ground floor bedroom with en suite, a snug with a feature fireplace and a study, along with the kitchen, lounge, a conservatory and a light and spacious dining room.

A staircase with gallery landing leads up from the hallway.

The lounge has fitted bookcases, with double doors to the rear, and an open feature fireplace.

Fitted units with quartz worktops line the kitchen, that has a large central island with breakfast bar.

Integrated appliances include an electric double oven, dishwasher, double fridge freezer, and a microwave. A sliding door opens to the sizeable conservatory.

A utility room and a w.c. add to the ground floor facilities.

There is plenty of added potential to this property, with residential planning permission for space above the double garage, and undeveloped loft space.

Four rooms are above the garage, all with lighting, telephone points, radiators and power points.

The plot is around 1.2 acres in all, with plenty of private parking space.

Lawned gardens include established plants and shrubs within borders. and a storage shed and a potting shed both have light and power.

On the first floor is a landing with space for a study or reading corner, three double bedrooms, all with velux windows, and the house bathroom.

The village of Burniston is three miles from Scarborough and has a good range of amenities with a primary school, a post office, two pubs, a village hall, a church and a local shop.

This home in Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough, is priced at £800,000, with Hunters, Scarborough.

Call 01723 336760 for further details.

Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough The breakfast kitchen, with conservatory to the rear.

Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough The lounge has fitted bookcases and an open feature fireplace.

Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough The spacious first floor landing has room for seating, study or reading space.

Coastal Road, Burniston, Scarborough A sizeable double bedroom with character.

