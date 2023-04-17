Look around this picture-book farmhouse property, for sale above Robin Hood's Bay

A beautifully renovated farmhouse dating back to the 17h century is for sale within a pretty hamlet above Robin Hood's Bay.

Beacon Hill Farm has a quiet, idyllic location, and looks down over countryside to the stunning coastline.

Its driveway, within stone walls, leads to a central courtyard, with the farmhouse, a barn annexe and versatile stone outbuildings creating the opportunity to generate income if so desired.

Within the three-storey main house is a traditional farmhouse kitchen with flagstone flooring and an electric Aga, two reception rooms, a ground floor bathroom and a utility room.

Above is the master bedroom suite with dressing room and shower room, a second bedroom with fitted storage, and a Jack-and-Jill shower room.

There are two further double bedrooms on the second floor.

Original features within the farmhouse include exposed beams and brickwork, and a 'salt cupboard'.

The neighbouring converted stone barn has self-contained accommodation with two bedrooms.

Its open-plan living area has exceptional views, and is designed in keeping with the origins of the building.

There are full-width, curved French doors, a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, pine flooring and exposed brick walls. A 'minstrel's gallery' is a notable feature, and could potentially make a third bedroom.

A further range of traditional stone and pantile outbuildings offer a variety of uses, and there's a mix of loose boxes, workshop and a cart shed, with power, lighting and water. PV solar panels are on the southern roof elevation.Set within around 1.5 acres of garden and three fenced paddocks, the house and barn have a landscaped garden within their horseshoe formation.

Terraced seating areas take in the panoramic views across Robin Hood's Bay towards Ravenscar.

The land extends down to a vegetable garden, a greenhouse and an ornamental pond.Raw is just a mile from the scenic coastal village of Robin Hood's Bay, that is five miles south of Whitby and north of Scarborough.

Beacon Hill Farm, Raw, Whitby, is for sale at £975,000, with Carter Jonas, York, tel. 01904 558200, and can be found on www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Beacon Hill Farm, Raw, Whitby Overview of the property and the surrounding land and seacape. Photo: Carter Jonas, York Photo Sales

2 . Beacon Hill Farm, Raw, Whitby The beamed, traditional style farmhouse kitchen. Photo: Carter Jonas, York Photo Sales

3 . Beacon Hill Farm, Raw, Whitby A sensational sea view from this sitting room. Photo: Carter Jonas, York Photo Sales

4 . Beacon Hill Farm, Raw, Whitby A spacious reception room with beams to the ceiling. Photo: Carter Jonas, York Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3