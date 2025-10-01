Inside this 'beautifully presented' light-filled Wolds home for sale near Bridlington

In the heart of the Wolds, the four-bedroom semi-detached property has attractive gardens, a garage, and parking space.

The agents describe it as: "a beautifully presented home that offers spacious, modern living with a high-quality finish throughout".

An entrance hall with cloakroom and w.c. off leads to rooms including the double aspect lounge with a wood burning stove and feature fireplace with flagged hearth and oak beam.

There's also a versatile snug, then the impressive kitchen with dining and living space.

Within the kitchen are fitted units with oak worktops, and integrated appliances that include a fridge freezer, range style cooker, and dishwasher. There's a breakfast bar with storage,and two sets of French doors open to the garden.

An adjoining utility room is fitted with shelves, units and sink, and has a rear entrance.

Four first floor bedrooms include a main bedroom with timber panelling that has an en suite with a double shower cubicle.

​One bedroom is used currently as a home office.

The house bathroom with spotlights has a modern white suite with both bath and shower.

A mainly lawned rear garden with lighting has patio and seating areas, and is enclosed, while the frontage is open plan with a side gate.

There is a larger than average brick garage with power and light, and off road parking to the rear of the house, plus an EV charging point.

Kilham village has a primary school, a traditional pub and restaurant, and a garage. Lovely walks, beaches and coves, are within easy reach, as are the attractions at Bridlington, Fraisthorpe and Hornsea.

This home, 6 Burton Road, Kilham, YO25 4AD, is currently for sale at a price of £395,000, with Willowgreen Estate Agents, Driffield, tel. 01377 310077.

