Inside this beautifully situated home with open plan kitchen and original features

By Sally Burton
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 10:09 BST
A Victorian villa with two separate holiday lets, surrounded by stunning Eskdale countryside and moorland, while being close to Whitby, presents a great lifestyle opportunity to a new owner.

With its established income stream, the charming period home, that dates back to 1900, has retained many of its original features, that range from fireplaces to leaded windows.

The detached house was once part of the estate that managed the nearby brickworks, and has been modernised to include air-source heating that is eco-friendly and future-proofed.

An adjoining joiner’s workshop has recently been converted into a modern one-bed annexe, while the former double garage has also been transformed to a second holiday let, known as The Tree House. Both established lets engender a considerable stream of income.

The main house has been extended to create a spacious kitchen with diner that displays high-gloss cabinets, and has glazed double doors leading out to a private sun terrace.

Two reception rooms feature high ceilings, ornate fireplaces and leaded windows, and attract plenty of natural light.

On the first floor, two double bedrooms and one single are served by a family bathroom with a roll-top bath and a large walk-in shower.

The Joiner’s Workshop has an open plan reception/kitchen with a spiral staircase up to the bedroom and shower room, while The Tree House has a reception room with kitchen, and a bathroom at ground level, with a bedroom and en-suite upstairs.

Both holiday lets have their own outdoor terraces and there is plenty of off-street parking for all the properties.

The historic Grosmont village railway is now used for heritage services, with a platform for the Esk Valley Railway which runs from Middlesbrough to Whitby

​Hollins Lodge, Grosmont​, Whitby, is for sale at £600,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.

