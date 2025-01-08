Take a look inside this spacious semi, on the market at £725,000

T​he ​spacious, end-of-terrace house ​has a bright hallway ​that leads to two large reception rooms and the breakfast kitchen​.

​A staicase rises to a large first floor landing and​ four bedrooms, ​plus a useful storage room​.

The formal reception room is currently used ​for dining space​, and features a fireplace​, and​ a large bay window ​that gives a lovely view to the sea while allowing natural light to f​lood the room.

The​re's a second, less formal reception room ​that looks over the rear gardens​, and double doors open to a modern sunroom​, with an open aspect.

The kitchen​ has underfloor heating, an AGA cooker​, and an integrated electric oven, ​with fitted units and plenty of space for a dining table​ and chairs.

Off the kitchen there is a useful utility​ room with ​its own separate entrance​, and a w.c..

Three bedrooms, two doubles and one single​, are on the first floor.

​A window seat ​in the main bedroom gives glimpses of the ocean​, while another double ​with rural views shares a​ modern 'Jack ​and Jill'​ style bathroom.

There is a further shower room and a separa​te w.c. at this level.

​Stairs take you up to the loft conversion and fourth bedroom, with a large Velux window.

​The property has a lawned front garden​, and a south-facing​ rear terrace garden with​ water feature and a raised patio​.

Along with the garage and workshop with power supply, is a further outbuilding.

Double glazed throughout​, the house has gas central heating ​with a Combi boiler​.

​​Ridgewood, East Row, Sandsend, Whitby, is for sale at £725,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.

1 . Ridgewood, East Row, Sandsend, Whitby The bay fronted dining room. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Ridgewood, East Row, Sandsend, Whitby This reception room opens through to the sun room. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Ridgewood, East Row, Sandsend, Whitby This pleasant sunroom provides more flexible space, with doors to outside. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . Ridgewood, East Row, Sandsend, Whitby The kitchen has an Aga stove, another electric cooker, and underfloor heating. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales