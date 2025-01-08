A front view of the Victorian property for sale in Sandsend.A front view of the Victorian property for sale in Sandsend.
Take a look inside this spacious semi, on the market at £725,000

By Sally Burton
Published 8th Jan 2025, 15:24 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 15:42 GMT
A Victorian home close to the beach and amenities in the much sought after village of Sandsend, is currently on the market.

T​he ​spacious, end-of-terrace house ​has a bright hallway ​that leads to two large reception rooms and the breakfast kitchen​.

​A staicase rises to a large first floor landing and​ four bedrooms, ​plus a useful storage room​.

The formal reception room is currently used ​for dining space​, and features a fireplace​, and​ a large bay window ​that gives a lovely view to the sea while allowing natural light to f​lood the room.

The​re's a second, less formal reception room ​that looks over the rear gardens​, and double doors open to a modern sunroom​, with an open aspect.

The kitchen​ has underfloor heating, an AGA cooker​, and an integrated electric oven, ​with fitted units and plenty of space for a dining table​ and chairs.

Off the kitchen there is a useful utility​ room with ​its own separate entrance​, and a w.c..

Three bedrooms, two doubles and one single​, are on the first floor.

​A window seat ​in the main bedroom gives glimpses of the ocean​, while another double ​with rural views shares a​ modern 'Jack ​and Jill'​ style bathroom.

There is a further shower room and a separa​te w.c. at this level.

​Stairs take you up to the loft conversion and fourth bedroom, with a large Velux window.

​The property has a lawned front garden​, and a south-facing​ rear terrace garden with​ water feature and a raised patio​.

Along with the garage and workshop with power supply, is a further outbuilding.

Double glazed throughout​, the house has gas central heating ​with a Combi boiler​.

​​Ridgewood, East Row, Sandsend, Whitby, is for sale at £725,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.

The bay fronted dining room.

1. Ridgewood, East Row, Sandsend, Whitby

The bay fronted dining room.

This reception room opens through to the sun room.

2. Ridgewood, East Row, Sandsend, Whitby

This reception room opens through to the sun room.

This pleasant sunroom provides more flexible space, with doors to outside.

3. Ridgewood, East Row, Sandsend, Whitby

This pleasant sunroom provides more flexible space, with doors to outside.

The kitchen has an Aga stove, another electric cooker, and underfloor heating.

4. Ridgewood, East Row, Sandsend, Whitby

The kitchen has an Aga stove, another electric cooker, and underfloor heating.

