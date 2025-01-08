Take a look inside this spacious semi, on the market at £725,000

The spacious, end-of-terrace house has a bright hallway that leads to two large reception rooms and the breakfast kitchen.
A staicase rises to a large first floor landing and four bedrooms, plus a useful storage room.
The formal reception room is currently used for dining space, and features a fireplace, and a large bay window that gives a lovely view to the sea while allowing natural light to flood the room.
There's a second, less formal reception room that looks over the rear gardens, and double doors open to a modern sunroom, with an open aspect.
The kitchen has underfloor heating, an AGA cooker, and an integrated electric oven, with fitted units and plenty of space for a dining table and chairs.
Off the kitchen there is a useful utility room with its own separate entrance, and a w.c..
Three bedrooms, two doubles and one single, are on the first floor.
A window seat in the main bedroom gives glimpses of the ocean, while another double with rural views shares a modern 'Jack and Jill' style bathroom.
There is a further shower room and a separate w.c. at this level.
Stairs take you up to the loft conversion and fourth bedroom, with a large Velux window.
The property has a lawned front garden, and a south-facing rear terrace garden with water feature and a raised patio.
Along with the garage and workshop with power supply, is a further outbuilding.
Double glazed throughout, the house has gas central heating with a Combi boiler.
Ridgewood, East Row, Sandsend, Whitby, is for sale at £725,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.
