Inside this updated, six bedroom mansion-style home for sale in Newby

The semi-detached property forms the majority of the one-time shooting lodge that was Throxenby Hall, built by Lord Londesborough in the mid 19th century.

An oak wine store under the stairs, and around two acres of landscaped gardens are worth particular note, along with an outdoor entertainment area, a scenic pond and woodland.

Approached by a long, private driveway lined with yew and cedar trees, the property has a spacious interior that comprises a grand reception hall, a striking staircase, a cloakroom, utility and wet room, the drawing room, and an open plan kitchen with living room that has high spec. integrated appliances.

A garden room overlooks the parkland-style gardens.

From the first floor gallery landing is a master bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

The second floor has three double bedrooms, and a large store room.

All bedrooms have views over gardens and countryside.

Stunning landscaped gardens have stretches of lawn, with mature hedging, and include an outdoor entertainment area for both day and night, with light and power.

This property owns a garage, and the driveway to the house, with woodland to the left of the grounds.

Although the ground floor, hall, stairs and landing of the property have been fully refurbished, there is further cosmetic improvement required to parts of the above floors.

Its private setting within Newby village is close to many amenities, from shops and schools, to the Scarborough hospital. Buses run regularly to the town centre.

1 Throxenby Hall, Throxenby Lane, Newby, Scarborough​, is priced at £895,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agent, Scarborough.

