Inside this charming Georgian townhouse, akin to a 'country retreat'

One highlight of West End House is its elegant drawing room, with double doors that open out to a lovely patio area

Its southerly aspect ensures that sunlight floods the home throughout the year, thanks to sizeable windows that also give views over the garden with its specimen trees and plants.

Visitors attracted to the garden include hedgehogs, squirrels, and even a peregrine falcon.

Despite its trendy 'old town' location, in many ways the house seems more like a country retreat, with its greenery and quiet seclusion.

The property stands directly across from a public park and is just a short stroll from open countryside and the Yorkshire Wolds.

Inside, West End House features a sunroom, utility room, a ground floor w.c., a library with a multi-fuel stove, and a dining room, alongside a spacious kitchen That’s ideal for get-togethers of family and friends.

An attached annexe offers a unique opportunity for flexible living, and includes a large, newly fitted dining kitchen, a sitting room, two bedrooms, a shower room, and a toilet.

This versatile space can easily be made part of the main house, perfect for extended family or guests.

West End House is an impressive seven-bedroom, five-reception family home, that could equally be a multi-generational living solution.

The grounds have potential for redevelopment (subject to planning approval) to accommodate up to three further houses while still leaving ample garden space.

Alternatively, the main house could be converted into flats, offering a range of further possibilities.

​West End House, Westgate, Bridlington, East Riding Of Yorkshire, is for sale at £799,950, with Carter Jonas, York, tel. 01904 558200

