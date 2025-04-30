Inside this bright, inviting home near Scarborough that's tailored for families

An entrance porch takes you through to the hall that has useful understairs storage and a w.c. leading off.

There's a bright, bay fronted lounge with feature fireplace, beams to the ceiling, some fitted cabinetry and a curved window seat, a spacious, beamed dining room, and a snug room complete with fireplace and large log burner, all combining to provide excellent space for family life and entertaining.

The conservatory and sun room are further versatile and inviting rooms, with access to the outdoor patio.

There are impressive views from many windows within the property, over the beautifully designed gardens then open fields beyond,

A well-appointed modern kitchen with extensive fitted units has a breakfast area, ideal for casual dining, with access to the garden, and there's a separate utility room and a home office.

​From the first floor landing are four bedrooms, including a main bedroom with dressing room and an en-suite shower room.

Three more double bedrooms are accompanied by a family bathroom and a separate w.c..

Extensive gardens include stretches of lawn with a colourful assortment of mature trees, plants and shrubs, a large paved seating area, a vegetable plot and a pond with planted rockery.

Stunning views extend across open fields.

The nearby village of Seamer is useful with a range of amenities, while Scarborough and its many services and attraction is also within easy striking distance.

The property has oil fired heating and uses a septic tank.

​Moor Cottage, Moor Lane, Irton, Scarborough, is for sale at a price of £850,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235.

