Inside this open plan village home with contemporary style and incredible views

By Sally Burton
Published 29th Apr 2025, 13:47 BST
This four-bedroom home - a blend of traditional and contemporary styles, has exceptional views through its feature windows, and from outdoor seating areas.

Stone walls and clay pantile roofing add to the outer appeal of the south-facing village property, that overlooks the Esk Valley.

Stone steps lead to an oak-panelled door that opens into a bright hallway, followed by the open-plan living and dining kitchen.

This area is the heart of the home, designed for easy family get-togethers, or time spent with friends in zoned spaces specifically for cooking, dining and relaxing.

Large windows and a glazed door reveal beautiful views.

In the kitchen is cream cabinetry with black granite countertops, modern appliances and underfloor heating.

The sitting room​ has large picture windows and glazed doors to a patio, all ​enjoying amazing view​s, with a multi-fuel stove and oak flooring. Adjacent to the kitchen is a utility room. ​The bespoke staircase crafted from lacquered steel and solid oak leads to a galler​y landing, ​and all bedrooms and bathrooms.

The principal ​bedroom with ​an en-suite shower room​ has multiple windows​ with views, and another bedroom has its own en suite, while the final two are served by the family bathroom. Each room ​has oak flooring.

​Established gardens and stone-paved pathways​ surround the home, while a gravel driveway ​and oak frame garage cater for parking​.

​A terraced​, landscaped garden includes lawn​ed areas, and a stunning patio, accessible from the sitting room​, has panoramic views.

​Adjacent to this is a greenhouse​ or garden room​.

​Scenic Aislaby village ​hosts a traditional pub, ​is close to other small villages​, and just a short drive from Whitby.

T​his property, ​7 Egton Road, Aislaby, Whitby, ​is for sale at £775,000, ​with Carter Jonas, York​, tel. 01904 558200​.

