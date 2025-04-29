Stone walls and clay pantile roofing add to the outer appeal of the south-facing village property, that overlooks the Esk Valley.

Stone steps lead to an oak-panelled door that opens into a bright hallway, followed by the open-plan living and dining kitchen.

This area is the heart of the home, designed for easy family get-togethers, or time spent with friends in zoned spaces specifically for cooking, dining and relaxing.

Large windows and a glazed door reveal beautiful views.

In the kitchen is cream cabinetry with black granite countertops, modern appliances and underfloor heating.

The sitting room​ has large picture windows and glazed doors to a patio, all ​enjoying amazing view​s, with a multi-fuel stove and oak flooring. Adjacent to the kitchen is a utility room. ​The bespoke staircase crafted from lacquered steel and solid oak leads to a galler​y landing, ​and all bedrooms and bathrooms.

The principal ​bedroom with ​an en-suite shower room​ has multiple windows​ with views, and another bedroom has its own en suite, while the final two are served by the family bathroom. Each room ​has oak flooring.

​Established gardens and stone-paved pathways​ surround the home, while a gravel driveway ​and oak frame garage cater for parking​.

​A terraced​, landscaped garden includes lawn​ed areas, and a stunning patio, accessible from the sitting room​, has panoramic views.

​Adjacent to this is a greenhouse​ or garden room​.

​Scenic Aislaby village ​hosts a traditional pub, ​is close to other small villages​, and just a short drive from Whitby.

T​his property, ​7 Egton Road, Aislaby, Whitby, ​is for sale at £775,000, ​with Carter Jonas, York​, tel. 01904 558200​.

