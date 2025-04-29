Inside this open plan village home with contemporary style and incredible views

Stone walls and clay pantile roofing add to the outer appeal of the south-facing village property, that overlooks the Esk Valley.
Stone steps lead to an oak-panelled door that opens into a bright hallway, followed by the open-plan living and dining kitchen.
This area is the heart of the home, designed for easy family get-togethers, or time spent with friends in zoned spaces specifically for cooking, dining and relaxing.
Large windows and a glazed door reveal beautiful views.
In the kitchen is cream cabinetry with black granite countertops, modern appliances and underfloor heating.
The sitting room has large picture windows and glazed doors to a patio, all enjoying amazing views, with a multi-fuel stove and oak flooring. Adjacent to the kitchen is a utility room. The bespoke staircase crafted from lacquered steel and solid oak leads to a gallery landing, and all bedrooms and bathrooms.
The principal bedroom with an en-suite shower room has multiple windows with views, and another bedroom has its own en suite, while the final two are served by the family bathroom. Each room has oak flooring.
Established gardens and stone-paved pathways surround the home, while a gravel driveway and oak frame garage cater for parking.
A terraced, landscaped garden includes lawned areas, and a stunning patio, accessible from the sitting room, has panoramic views.
Adjacent to this is a greenhouse or garden room.
Scenic Aislaby village hosts a traditional pub, is close to other small villages, and just a short drive from Whitby.
This property, 7 Egton Road, Aislaby, Whitby, is for sale at £775,000, with Carter Jonas, York, tel. 01904 558200.
