The traditional stone-built cottage has a lovely south-facing setting with views stretching over the River Esk.The traditional stone-built cottage has a lovely south-facing setting with views stretching over the River Esk.
The traditional stone-built cottage has a lovely south-facing setting with views stretching over the River Esk.

Rare chance to buy stunning stone cottage with wrap-around gardens in Egton Bridge

By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 16:15 BST
​Rockley Cottage ​has an elevated, south facing position​ looking towards the River Esk and the famous Egton Stepping Stones.

T​his idyllic country cottage with gorgeous wrap-around gardens is believed to have been built in four separate stages, with the main body of the cottage dating back to around 1852.

​Over the years, the cottage has been significantly extended and reconfigured into the current ​spacious and versatile property​ with well-proportioned rooms​.

​Attractive period details​ have been preserved, with recent improvements ​that include new electric panel heating and​ updated kitchen and bathroom fittings.

T​he full accommodation consists of a hallway, ​a dual aspect sitting room with ceiling beams and a large bay window, and a beamed, front facing dining room with feature exposed stonework and a rustic brick fireplace, hearth and open fire.

​The dual aspect kitchen​ has modern​ fitted cabinetry​, with integrated appliances, and spotlights to the ceiling.

​There is also a large ground floor bedroom, ​a cloakroom and a separate bathroom.

Upstairs is a ​spacious front facing bedroom with an adjoining dressing room or occasional bedroom.

The cottage has a large stone built barn to the side, and mature enclosed gardens which provide the potential to create parking space if so desired.

Egton Bridge is a sought after National Park village with pubs and a village school, rated outstanding by Ofsted.

Just a few miles from Whitby, it is surrounded by the beautiful scenery of the Esk Valley.

Goathland - the centre of Heartbeat country, is close by, and the village of Egton, with its wider choice of amenities, is only a mile away.

​Rockley Cottage, Egton Bridge, Whitby​, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Cundalls, Pickering.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-at-this-incredible-goathland-property-with-so-much-to-offer-5088322

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-fully-renovated-contemporary-home-in-scarborough-hot-spot-5095367

The picturesque property has views over the river in the village of Egton Bridge.

1. ​Rockley Cottage, Egton Bridge, Whitby​

The picturesque property has views over the river in the village of Egton Bridge. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer

Photo Sales
A beamed reception room with a feature brick fireplace, and lovely views.

2. ​Rockley Cottage, Egton Bridge, Whitby​

A beamed reception room with a feature brick fireplace, and lovely views. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer

Photo Sales
A wide bay window allows light to flood in while displaying views of the garden.

3. ​Rockley Cottage, Egton Bridge, Whitby​

A wide bay window allows light to flood in while displaying views of the garden. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer

Photo Sales
The cottage kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances.

4. ​Rockley Cottage, Egton Bridge, Whitby​

The cottage kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WhitbyOfsted
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice