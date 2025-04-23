Rare chance to buy stunning stone cottage with wrap-around gardens in Egton Bridge

T​his idyllic country cottage with gorgeous wrap-around gardens is believed to have been built in four separate stages, with the main body of the cottage dating back to around 1852.

​Over the years, the cottage has been significantly extended and reconfigured into the current ​spacious and versatile property​ with well-proportioned rooms​.

​Attractive period details​ have been preserved, with recent improvements ​that include new electric panel heating and​ updated kitchen and bathroom fittings.

T​he full accommodation consists of a hallway, ​a dual aspect sitting room with ceiling beams and a large bay window, and a beamed, front facing dining room with feature exposed stonework and a rustic brick fireplace, hearth and open fire.

​The dual aspect kitchen​ has modern​ fitted cabinetry​, with integrated appliances, and spotlights to the ceiling.

​There is also a large ground floor bedroom, ​a cloakroom and a separate bathroom.

Upstairs is a ​spacious front facing bedroom with an adjoining dressing room or occasional bedroom.

The cottage has a large stone built barn to the side, and mature enclosed gardens which provide the potential to create parking space if so desired.

Egton Bridge is a sought after National Park village with pubs and a village school, rated outstanding by Ofsted.

Just a few miles from Whitby, it is surrounded by the beautiful scenery of the Esk Valley.

Goathland - the centre of Heartbeat country, is close by, and the village of Egton, with its wider choice of amenities, is only a mile away.

​Rockley Cottage, Egton Bridge, Whitby​, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Cundalls, Pickering.

1 . ​Rockley Cottage, Egton Bridge, Whitby​ The picturesque property has views over the river in the village of Egton Bridge. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales

2 . ​Rockley Cottage, Egton Bridge, Whitby​ A beamed reception room with a feature brick fireplace, and lovely views. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales

3 . ​Rockley Cottage, Egton Bridge, Whitby​ A wide bay window allows light to flood in while displaying views of the garden. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales

4 . ​Rockley Cottage, Egton Bridge, Whitby​ The cottage kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales