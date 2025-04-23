Rare chance to buy stunning stone cottage with wrap-around gardens in Egton Bridge

This idyllic country cottage with gorgeous wrap-around gardens is believed to have been built in four separate stages, with the main body of the cottage dating back to around 1852.
Over the years, the cottage has been significantly extended and reconfigured into the current spacious and versatile property with well-proportioned rooms.
Attractive period details have been preserved, with recent improvements that include new electric panel heating and updated kitchen and bathroom fittings.
The full accommodation consists of a hallway, a dual aspect sitting room with ceiling beams and a large bay window, and a beamed, front facing dining room with feature exposed stonework and a rustic brick fireplace, hearth and open fire.
The dual aspect kitchen has modern fitted cabinetry, with integrated appliances, and spotlights to the ceiling.
There is also a large ground floor bedroom, a cloakroom and a separate bathroom.
Upstairs is a spacious front facing bedroom with an adjoining dressing room or occasional bedroom.
The cottage has a large stone built barn to the side, and mature enclosed gardens which provide the potential to create parking space if so desired.
Egton Bridge is a sought after National Park village with pubs and a village school, rated outstanding by Ofsted.
Just a few miles from Whitby, it is surrounded by the beautiful scenery of the Esk Valley.
Goathland - the centre of Heartbeat country, is close by, and the village of Egton, with its wider choice of amenities, is only a mile away.
Rockley Cottage, Egton Bridge, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £425,000, with Cundalls, Pickering.
