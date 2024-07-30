Inside this bright, modern family home with fabulous views, for sale near Scarborough

In its village location on the edge of the North York Moors National Park, and just four miles from Scarborough, the house looks out over lovely countryside, with glimpses of the sea in the distance.

Extensive grounds are split in to various garden zones, and with stables and further outbuildings that could potentially be converted, there is plenty of scope for new owners to stamp their own identity on the sizeable three to four bedroom property.

From the entrance hall is a bright and spacious sitting room with a feature log burning stove and double doors out to the rear veranda.

A country style kitchen with breakfast room has an Aga within a recess and access to the veranda, then there's the dining room – or a bedroom if preferred, a utility room and a wet room with walk-in shower.

From the first-floor landing is a main bedroom with sea view and a dressing or living room, a double bedroom with its own en suite, a further bedroom with fitted wardrobes and the family bathroom.

A viewing gallery with a picture window makes the most of a vista of land and sea.

Interesting grounds of around one-and-a-half acres consist of large, well stocked and manageable gardens, with several outbuildings that include a detached garage along with the integral double garage, stabling, and ample parking space for a number of vehicles.

This property in Hood Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough, is currently for sale at a price of £775,000, with Colin Ellis Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 363565.

1 . Hood Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough An overview of the detached property in its stunning location.Photo: Colin Ellis Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Hood Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough The dual aspect lounge with log burner.Photo: Colin Ellis Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Hood Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough The kitchen and breakfast room, with an Aga, has doors out to the verandah.Photo: Colin Ellis Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

4 . Hood Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough Attractive gardens are split in to manageable zones.Photo: Colin Ellis Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales