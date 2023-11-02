News you can trust since 1882
The whitewashed exterior of the cottage with annexe for sale in Folkton.The whitewashed exterior of the cottage with annexe for sale in Folkton.
Inside this captivating cottage with annexe and more, in sought after village

The chance to buy a stunning cottage with annexe, that has an approved development opportunity on a parcel of land with outbuildings, has arisen in the village of Folkton.
By Sally Burton
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:36 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:36 GMT

Old Inn Farm has both character and charm throughout its beamed interior, that has four bedrooms in the cottage, and two in the adjoining annexe that also has separate entrances, and could be used easily as a means of income if so desired..

Both the cottage and the 0.27 acres of land are Grade ll listed. Development plans are available upon request from Scarborough Council.

An entrance hallway in the main cottage has stairs to the first floor, and there's a living room, a bedroom and an open plan, living kitchen and diner with a central island and built-in pantry. Bi-folding doors open to the rear gardens from a comfortable family area.

The living room has a feature fireplace with stove, and a charming window seat below a window with shutters.

A utility room and a w.c. are further ground floor facilities that are arranged separately.

The first floor landing has built-in storage and leads to three bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, and all individually styled.

A main bathroom has both bath and shower, and a modern wash basin atop a vanity unit within its suite.

There’s a lawned garden with a pond feature, and a patio seating area with space for a hot tub.

The attractive village of Folkton has easy access to transport links such as the A64 (York) and the A165 (Brid

​Old Inn Farm, Folkton, Scarborough, is for sale at a price of £700,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough.

Call 01723 352235 for more information.

The property is also advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The open plan living and dining kitchen is farmhouse style with a modern twist.

