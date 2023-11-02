Inside this captivating cottage with annexe and more, in sought after village

The chance to buy a stunning cottage with annexe, that has an approved development opportunity on a parcel of land with outbuildings, has arisen in the village of Folkton.

Old Inn Farm has both character and charm throughout its beamed interior, that has four bedrooms in the cottage, and two in the adjoining annexe that also has separate entrances, and could be used easily as a means of income if so desired..

Both the cottage and the 0.27 acres of land are Grade ll listed. Development plans are available upon request from Scarborough Council.

An entrance hallway in the main cottage has stairs to the first floor, and there's a living room, a bedroom and an open plan, living kitchen and diner with a central island and built-in pantry. Bi-folding doors open to the rear gardens from a comfortable family area.

The living room has a feature fireplace with stove, and a charming window seat below a window with shutters.

A utility room and a w.c. are further ground floor facilities that are arranged separately.

The first floor landing has built-in storage and leads to three bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, and all individually styled.

A main bathroom has both bath and shower, and a modern wash basin atop a vanity unit within its suite.

There’s a lawned garden with a pond feature, and a patio seating area with space for a hot tub.

The attractive village of Folkton has easy access to transport links such as the A64 (York) and the A165 (Brid

​Old Inn Farm, Folkton, Scarborough, is for sale at a price of £700,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough.

Call 01723 352235 for more information.

The property is also advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Old Inn Farm, Folkton, Scarborough The open plan living and dining kitchen is farmhouse style with a modern twist. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Old Inn Farm, Folkton, Scarborough Dining and relaxed seating areas with the cottage's beamed open plan living kitchen. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Old Inn Farm, Folkton, Scarborough A full-length view of the ground floor open plan arrangement in the cottage. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales