Inside this captivating farmhouse home, for sale just six miles from Scarborough

Lowdales Farm sits within 2.3 acres in the valley of Lowdales, a mile north of Hackness village, with views stretching towards Whisperdales and Silpho.

The attractive Grade II listed sandstone property is approached along an adopted road with a ford, that also leads to one other property.

A courtyard, enclosed by stone outbuildings and garaging, is entered from a gravel driveway.

The first cosy impression of the interior is the snug, with wood burner and flagstone flooring.

Then there's the bright farmhouse style kitchen, with two reception rooms at either side of a central hallway.

Each room has unique character, with exposed beams and Victorian cast iron tiled fireplaces. Far-reaching views are displayed through box sash timber windows, framed by original working shutters.

Two double bedrooms on the first floor include one with fitted wardrobes, and there’s a house bathroom with a separate shower room.

The third bedroom occupies the second floor, with a dressing room.

Part-converted outbuildings house a utility room with power and lighting, and a w.c..

There is scope to create a studio annexe, subject to any required planning consent.

A south facing lawned garden with pond water feature has a paved terrace and summerhouse, with fruit trees, a hedged border and planted beds, beyond which is a fenced paddock of a couple of acres.

Lowdales offers fabulous nature trails, and angling on the River Derwent, yet Scarborough and Whitby are within easy reach, while the A170 and Seamer station provide links to York and beyond.

Lowdales Farm, Hackness, Scarborough, is for sale at £725,000, with Carter Jonas estate agents, York, tel. 01904 558200.

