News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
The approach to the farmhouse that has been a much loved home for almost 30 years.The approach to the farmhouse that has been a much loved home for almost 30 years.
The approach to the farmhouse that has been a much loved home for almost 30 years.

Inside this captivating farmhouse home, for sale just six miles from Scarborough

A picturesque 18th century farmhouse that has been carefully updated over 28 years, is for sale within a glorious section of the North York Moors National Park.
By Sally Burton
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:09 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 12:12 GMT

Lowdales Farm sits within 2.3 acres in the valley of Lowdales, a mile north of Hackness village, with views stretching towards Whisperdales and Silpho.

The attractive Grade II listed sandstone property is approached along an adopted road with a ford, that also leads to one other property.

A courtyard, enclosed by stone outbuildings and garaging, is entered from a gravel driveway.

The first cosy impression of the interior is the snug, with wood burner and flagstone flooring.

Then there's the bright farmhouse style kitchen, with two reception rooms at either side of a central hallway.

Each room has unique character, with exposed beams and Victorian cast iron tiled fireplaces. Far-reaching views are displayed through box sash timber windows, framed by original working shutters.

Two double bedrooms on the first floor include one with fitted wardrobes, and there’s a house bathroom with a separate shower room.

The third bedroom occupies the second floor, with a dressing room.

Part-converted outbuildings house a utility room with power and lighting, and a w.c..

There is scope to create a studio annexe, subject to any required planning consent.

A south facing lawned garden with pond water feature has a paved terrace and summerhouse, with fruit trees, a hedged border and planted beds, beyond which is a fenced paddock of a couple of acres.

Lowdales offers fabulous nature trails, and angling on the River Derwent, yet Scarborough and Whitby are within easy reach, while the A170 and Seamer station provide links to York and beyond.

Lowdales Farm, Hackness, Scarborough, is for sale at £725,000, with Carter Jonas estate agents, York, tel. 01904 558200.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-elegant-georgian-home-in-a-prime-scarborough-location-4497829

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-three-stand-out-properties-that-are-for-sale-in-whitby-now-4493057

The property's courtyard setting.

1. Lowdales Farm, Hackness, Scarborough

The property's courtyard setting. Photo: Carter Jonas estate agents, York

Photo Sales
A cosy beamed room with a warming stove.

2. Lowdales Farm, Hackness, Scarborough

A cosy beamed room with a warming stove. Photo: Carter Jonas estate agents, York

Photo Sales
A bright country style kitchen with window seat feature.

3. Lowdales Farm, Hackness, Scarborough

A bright country style kitchen with window seat feature. Photo: Carter Jonas estate agents, York

Photo Sales
A beamed home office, with fitted shelving.

4. Lowdales Farm, Hackness, Scarborough

A beamed home office, with fitted shelving. Photo: Carter Jonas estate agents, York

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughGrade IIVictorianWhitby