Inside three stand-out properties that are for sale in Whitby now

Eden Cottage, Newholm, Whitby, is for sale at £290,000 with Astins estate agents, Whitby.

This stone-built cottage in the lovely village of Newholm, near Sandsend, dates back to 1800.

It has space, natural light and charm, with wooden floors and overhead beams.

A large, beamed lounge has a cosy multi-fuel burner, that services the heating and water via a back boiler.

The country style kitchen-diner with oak worktops is spacious, with access to the terraced garden and wood store.

Two double bedrooms are on split upper floors, with a first floor bathroom. The top bedroom has views over fields to the sea.

This is an ideal property for anyone wanting a quiet location, either to live in or as a holiday let.

A four-bedroom, three bathroom townhouse in Victoria Square, Whitby, is for sale at £485,000 with Henderson Property Services, Whitby.

This exquisite home is offered for sale fully furnished and would be a wonderful permanent family home, or as a source of income.

Both the kitchen and bathroom showcase the craftsmanship of locally renowned Stringers of Whitby.

The kitchen has a Rangemaster cooker, granite countertops, wood-fronted units, and a custom seating and dining area.

All rooms retain period features, including original sash windows.

There's a spacious lounge, a w.c. and a utility room.

On the first floor are two bedrooms, a house bathroom, and a main bedroom with en-suite shower room.

Above is another bathroom with freestanding bath, and a bright bedroom with Velux skylights.

Outside is a charming stone-flagged area with a summer house.

The perfect address for Valentine's Day at Love Lane, Whitby, could be yours with a new four-bedroom detached property, with views over Sandsend and the coast.

It is priced at £519,950 with Henderson Property Services, Whitby.

This new-build has stylish kitchen and bathroom suites, underfloor heating to the ground floor, and is close to schools, amenities and the centre of town.

An entrance hall leads in, with large windows, and a staircase with glass and oak balustrade.

A deep bay window fronts a lovely reception room, and there's an open plan kitchen with lounge and diner that has a central island, gloss-front units with integrated appliances, and patio doors to the rear garden.

A utility room and w.c. are off the hallway.

To the first floor are four double bedrooms, including the main bedroom with en-suite shower room and French doors to a balcony with open views.

The house bathroom includes both bath and shower.

A low maintenance rear garden has a patio area, lawn and fenced borders.

There's a detached garage and off street parking for several vehicles.

1 . Eden Cottage, Newholm, Whitby A bright and charming kitchen with diner. Photo: Astins estate agents, Whitby. Photo Sales

3 . Eden Cottage, Newholm, Whitby The side terraced garden with seating area. Photo: Astins estate agents, Whitby. Photo Sales

4 . Victoria Square, Whitby The front view of the attractive town house that is close to the centre of Whitby. unusually, it is for sale fully furnished. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales