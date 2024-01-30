See inside this elegant Georgian home in a prime Scarborough location

The grade ll listed period home has a bright and spacious interior with big windows – some from floor to ceiling - admitting plenty of natural light in to every room.

A large and modern kitchen diner with an Aga, three to four reception rooms, three stylish bathrooms, and five to six bedrooms all have charm and character of their own.

But the four-floor accommodation also includes a lower ground floor with potential for use as an independent annexe, as it has separate access from both the front and rear.

It comprises a reception room, another versatile room or bedroom, a shower room and a kitchenette.

An impressive wide and wood-panelled staircase links the various levels of the house, with the entrance hall, lounge, sitting room with study, and the kitchen and diner on the ground floor.

Two double bedrooms, one of which is used currently as a reception room, a feature house bathroom and another w.c. are on the first floor, then above is a landing that leads to three more double bedrooms and a modern shower room.

A door leads to a sizeable attic that has a roof window and offers yet more flexible space.

The private rear walled and lawned garden has planted borders and a paved patio area, ideal for sitting out in the summer months with friends and family.

The property’s Old Town location gives it proximity to many shops, eateries, Scarborough Indoor Market Hall, the town centre and the South Bay Beach.

This home in Princess Street, Scarborough, is for sale at a price of £495,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agent, Scarborough.

1 . Princess Street, Scarborough The dining kitchen has fitted units and an Aga cooker.

2 . Princess Street, Scarborough A reception room with period detail and decor.

3 . Princess Street, Scarborough A deep bay window is used as a dining space in this room with period fireplace.