Inside this carefully refurbished Georgian home for sale in Bempton village

Recently renovated and extended, Lynwood House has a light and spacious interior and retains many features depicting the Georgian era.

Set over three floors, the house has a bespoke Smallbone Devizes kitchen with fitted units, a central island and granite worktops, and a utility room.

There are two impressive sitting rooms and two dining rooms, six bedrooms, four of which have their own en-suites, and two bathrooms.

Many rooms display exposed beams, and wood burning stoves add the cosy factor. One reception room has a striking inglenook fireplace.

A lovely lawned and private garden lies to the rear, with established planted borders, and a patio with barbecue area that's ideal for the warmer months.

A private driveway accessed from School Lane leads to parking for several vehicles.

Some stone and pantile outbuildings and sheds could prove suitable for uses such as an art gallery, business, boathouse storage, or conversion into holiday lets subject to relevant planning consents. Alternatively, they could be removed to create more garden.

The quiet village of Bempton is popular with walkers and is only a mile or two from the RSPB reserve on Bempton cliffs.

It is three miles from Bridlington, with bus and train services back into Bridlington or up the coast to Scarborough.

The village has a pub, a sub-post office and store, a primary school and a village hall.

Sewerby Village and its renowned Hall is just a short drive away.

Lynwood House, High Street, Bempton, is for sale at a price of £650,000, with Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington.

