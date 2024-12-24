Inside this carefully updated four-bed home with new kitchen and bathroom

The updated character property has excellent modern living space with double glazed doors and windows, and gas central heating.

On the market with Purplebricks, the semi-detached home can be viewed in full by following this link: https://fave.co/408yXIf

At the heart of the home is the stunning kitchen, fitted with high quality units, a range cooker, and with a media wall and a large island.

A large utility area lies off the kitchen, and there is a separate dining space and one double bedroom on the ground floor.

With two reception hallways, the house has a porch and a ground level shower room with w.c..

The living room to the rear of the property overlooks the landscaped rear garden which is a great private space for entertaining, and has two Indian stone patio areas, an area of artificial lawn, and a large storage shed with driveway access.

Traditional features such as exposed oak beams and panelling are seen throughout the interior, adding both charm and character.

Three double bedrooms and the newly updated family bathroom are on the first floor..

A large paved courtyard and low maintenance garden are attractive facilities, and the house has off street parking for three cars.

There are many village amenities, along with a range of thriving clubs and societies.

Scarborough and Bridlington are within easy reach, and Filey’s high street is just a comfortable stroll from the property.

This home in Hungate Lane, Filey, is for sale at £280,000, with Purplebricks covering York.

1 . Hungate Lane, Filey A front view of the four-bedroom, semi-detached property. Photo: Purplebricks covering York Photo Sales

2 . Hungate Lane, Filey An alternative view of the beamed kitchen hub. Photo: Purplebricks covering York Photo Sales

3 . Hungate Lane, Filey This sizable living room has doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Purplebricks covering York Photo Sales

4 . Hungate Lane, Filey Dining space has room for a larger style table and chairs. Photo: Purplebricks covering York Photo Sales