Inside this centuries-old townhouse - beautifully updated and for sale in Whitby

This intriguing home set over four floors, and just off the cobbled section of Church Street, is Grade ll listed and has some stunning original features.

Borough House, with its own cobbled border in the Borough Place yard, dates back centuries, and is thought to have been the home of a William and Elizabeth Linskill during the early 1500s.

Among its outstanding features are original panelled walls in the lounge area, while in the kitchen with its stone mullion and stained glass windows is a cosy cast iron log burner with stone surround.

The lounge is on the first floor, accessed by a winding staircase, and has a feature fireplace and mullion windows along with its striking walls.

There's one bedroom at this level too, with an exposed brickwork fireplace and a quaint picture frame window.

On the second floor is the bright main bathroom with a free-standing bath and a coloured glass window.

The quirky nature of the house is shown by a 'hidden' double bedroom with beamed ceilings, a wooden floor and an en-suite bathroom, which is tucked behind one of three cupboards.

Then there's the attic, with exposed brick work, skylights and solid wood rafters. It contains a double and a separate single bedroom.

Borough House, Church Street, Whitby, is for sale at £450,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Borough House, Church Street, Whitby The beamed dining area adjoining the kitchen. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Borough House, Church Street, Whitby Looking across the beamed open plan kitchen with diner. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Borough House, Church Street, Whitby The stunning and original panelled walls of the beamed lounge. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . Borough House, Church Street, Whitby Quaint and charming features are to be found throughout the house. Photo: Henderson Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3