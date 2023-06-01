News you can trust since 1882
The attractive location of the centuries old town house, off Church Street in Whitby.

Inside this centuries-old townhouse - beautifully updated and for sale in Whitby

This intriguing home set over four floors, and just off the cobbled section of Church Street, is Grade ll listed and has some stunning original features.
By Sally Burton
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:57 BST

Borough House, with its own cobbled border in the Borough Place yard, dates back centuries, and is thought to have been the home of a William and Elizabeth Linskill during the early 1500s.

Among its outstanding features are original panelled walls in the lounge area, while in the kitchen with its stone mullion and stained glass windows is a cosy cast iron log burner with stone surround.

The lounge is on the first floor, accessed by a winding staircase, and has a feature fireplace and mullion windows along with its striking walls.

There's one bedroom at this level too, with an exposed brickwork fireplace and a quaint picture frame window.

On the second floor is the bright main bathroom with a free-standing bath and a coloured glass window.

The quirky nature of the house is shown by a 'hidden' double bedroom with beamed ceilings, a wooden floor and an en-suite bathroom, which is tucked behind one of three cupboards.

Then there's the attic, with exposed brick work, skylights and solid wood rafters. It contains a double and a separate single bedroom.

Borough House, Church Street, Whitby, is for sale at £450,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The beamed dining area adjoining the kitchen.

Borough House, Church Street, Whitby

The beamed dining area adjoining the kitchen.

Looking across the beamed open plan kitchen with diner.

Borough House, Church Street, Whitby

Looking across the beamed open plan kitchen with diner.

The stunning and original panelled walls of the beamed lounge.

Borough House, Church Street, Whitby

The stunning and original panelled walls of the beamed lounge.

Quaint and charming features are to be found throughout the house.

Borough House, Church Street, Whitby

Quaint and charming features are to be found throughout the house.

