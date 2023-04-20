See inside this stylish coastal terraced home, with period features and modern comforts

This roomy home is full of style and character, noticeable straight away in the entrance hall with its traditional flooring and stained glass window.​

The kitchen, with access to the rear garden, has fitted units with built-in appliances that include a dishwasher and tumble dryer.It is open plan to the dining area, with marble tiled floor, and space for a large dining suite. There's an open fireplace and French doors to the garden.

The sitting room is bright, thanks to a large bay window, and features a traditional fireplace with timber mantel and inset gas fire.

From the spacious first floor landing are stairs to the second floor, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

One particularly light and airy bedroom has a big bay window offering partial sea views.

There's a bathroom with a corner bath and overhead shower, with a vanity unit washbasin, a sash window and a heated towel rail. The w.c. is a separate facility.

The staircase with original wooden flooring leads up to two more bedrooms, one with a Velux window, and another with a cosy window seat and circular window with partial sea view. A fireplace and wooden ceiling beams add to the charm.

The rear garden is fully enclosed, with part artificial turf and paving. There is an outside store and a storage container.

A rear gate opens to the pathway at the rear of the property.

The front garden is enclosed with a brick boundary wall and a timber gate. A small section has artificial turf and flower beds.

This property in Belgrave Road, Bridlington, has an asking price of £259,995, with Reeds Rains estate agents, tel. 01262 676273, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

