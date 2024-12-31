Inside this charmingly refurbished period cottage in heart of North York Moors

Fern Cottage, Lealholm, was once two separate homes and dates back to 1755, retaining many original features.

It was renovated over two years by Tom and Julie Langton, who inherited it from Tom's parents in 2019.

The Leicestershire couple love to visit North Yorkshire, and while staying in the historic cottage, former financial adviserJulie was inspired to write her first book, Dream, Die, Repeat.

The semi-detached cottage is central to her 'modern-day, past-life, Gothic style' novels, that feature many familiar haunts around Whitby.

Julie said: "The cottage has a lovely vibe. We stripped it back to the Yorkshire stone, and opened up smaller areas, paying a lot of attention to the kitchen.

"We used local experts to help create this cosy cottage with mod cons. It has been a very successful holiday let - people have loved staying here, but it would also make a great permanent home."

While working there, Julie and Tom uncovered Victorian wallpaper, and green Georgian paint. A delve in the kitchen revealed original drainage from 400 years ago, in remarkable condition.

"There are carved initials by the back door and the fireplace, but we don't know the history of those,” added Julie: “One local person said there was once a stable and cart shed round to the rear.

"It's very quirky and has been a big chapter in my life. The old staircases hark back to when it was two properties."

Fern Cottage features a double-aspect kitchen with diner that has French doors to the garden. With high gloss units are granite style worktops, an integrated oven, hob with extractor, a breakfast bar, and a large open stone fireplace with wood burning stove that also serves the dining room.

Storage and utility rooms complete the ground floor.

From a first floor landing or hallway is a double-aspect lounge with fireplace, and stairs to the second floor.

One bedroom has a period style fireplace, and there's a shower room.

From another landing is a second bedroom, and a family bathroom, then two more bedrooms are accessed from a further landing.

​The rear garden with a pleasant westerly aspect has a flagstone terrace and raised borders, with a substantial outbuilding.

Fern Cottage, Lealholm​, is priced at £425,000, with Michael Poole Estate Agent, Guisborough, tel. 01287 552280.

It features as Lavender Cottage in Jules Langton's trilogy of books, titled Dream, Die, Repeat, Not Forever Dead, and Where Time Goes, that are all available on Amazon.

