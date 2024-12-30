See flexible living inside this unusually-shaped home with annexe near Scarborough

A central staircase is a particular feature of the interior, and has an octagonal skylight above that floods the home in natural light, while under floor heating provides additional warmth.

The stylish kitchen with fitted units has an island with breakfast bar, while a comfortable lounge area desplays a modern inset fire below a wall-mounted television.

Three larger style bedrooms on the first floor include a main bedroom with an en suite bathroom, while a luxurious house bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms.

Each room is designed differently, with floor space for desks or seating, and the adaptability to suit staying guests.

Wrap-around gardens look out over open fields, and the property includes a garage and plenty of off-street parking.

There is also a useful storage shed positioned to the rear of the property.

​A stand​-out feature of this home is its two-bedroom annexe, which currently ​provides income as a holiday let ​but could easily be made ​just as convenient for multi-generational living,​ or for a range of alternative uses.

Whether you need space for visiting family or friends, a home office to work from, or an income-generating rental, th​e versatile annexe is a valuable asset​, and brings the total number of bedrooms in the property up to five.

Cayton village itself​ is in a scenic rural setting close to the coast and Scarborough,​ and has a vibrant community​, with many local amenities, and ​stunning beaches​ within easy reach.

This home in East Lea View, Cayton, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​, is currently for sale at a price of £695,000, with Carter Jonas Estate Agents, York, tel. 01904 558​2​00

