Inside this cleverly remodelled coastal home - for sale at £1.25m

With almost 2,400 square feet of stylish living space, the property also has a large landscaped garden, a garage and private parking.

The carefully extended and refurbished four-bedroom home's dramatic, free-flowing living space exploits its sea views to the full through full height glazing that blends indoors and outdoors seamlessly and effectively.

One of the property's outstanding features is the main bedroom with its cathedral ceiling, dressing room, en suite facility and large sea-facing balcony with stunning views.

An entrance hall leads to the modern open plan living, dining and family kitchen with quality fitted appliances and a central island, ideal for entertaining friends and family.

The versatile living style includes interchangeable dining and seating areas, all with panoramic views. Sliding doors open the space up further, with indoor to outdoor living made easy.

Underfloor heating to the ground floor keeps the living space cosy in cooler months of the year.

To the first floor are three bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom.

The main bedroom and one other can access the balcony - the latter having the option of use as a sitting room if desired.

A further double bedroom with stylish en suite is on the second floor, with a charming Velux roof balcony.

Garden views extend as far as Whitby Abbey along the coast, and to Sandsend Ness.

For those who enjoy golf, the house is moments from Whitby golf club, and the coastal path and sandy beach are just below the landscaped, low maintenance gardens.

This home in Mulgrave Road, Whitby, is for sale at £1,250,000 with Prime Residential, York, as joint sole agent with Blenkin and Co..

1 . Mulgrave Road, Whitby An overview of the unique home and gardens that sits just above the coastal path and a sandy beach. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

2 . Mulgrave Road, Whitby The flow-through interior maximises the stunning views through full height glazing and sliding doors. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

3 . Mulgrave Road, Whitby The well equipped, high spec breakfast kitchen. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales