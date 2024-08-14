Look around this 'three homes in one' property proposal, in Scalby village

Farmleigh House, an elegant period property, has an entrance hall, a front-facing sitting room, and dining room within its ground floor accommodation.

The breakfast kitchen, with bespoke oak and granite units, has an AGA range and a dual fuel oven.

Further to this is the storage cellar, housing the boiler.

From a half-landing is a newly refitted utility with separate cloakroom, then the first floor holds a large main bedroom with en-suite shower room, and a rear bedroom, currently used as a sitting room.

To the second floor are up to three double bedrooms and a modern bathroom.

Farmleigh Cottage is ideal for use by multiple generations, but could alternatively be permanently let out on an AST or holiday let, providing a potential separate income.

The ground floor is open plan with a living and dining room with limestone floor and woodburning stove, and a recently refitted kitchen with high spec units and electric Everhot range oven.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a stylish new shower room.

One further double bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, and there’s a main bathroom.

To the far end is the ‘The Herbery’, a self-contained annexe, ideal as a guest suite, and privately situated within the kitchen garden.

The Herbery provides a living area with wood burning stove, and a kitchenette. There's a sleeping area and a re-fitted shower room.

Adjoining Farmleigh Cottage is a large traditional building with scope to be developed as further accommodation.

With attractive landscaped grounds is plenty of parking and a separate garage.

This property in North Street, Scalby, Scarborough, has a £1m price tag, with Cundalls, Pickering.

1 . North Street, Scalby, Scarborough Established and well stocked gardens are part of the £1m property package. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

2 . North Street, Scalby, Scarborough An inviting and well equipped kitchen with diner. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

3 . North Street, Scalby, Scarborough An open plan living room with wood burning stove. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales