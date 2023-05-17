See inside this picturesque rural home for sale near Whitby and Scarborough
A picture postcard home in a pretty hamlet close to both Whitby and Scarborough has come on to the market.
Russell Hall Farmhouse in Sneatonthorpe is a traditional, detached property within an idyllic garden setting, with lawns and blossom trees.
Bright and welcoming inside, it features wooden beams and flooring, with a log burner within a feature fireplace topped by an oak mantel.
But this detached home is modern too, with open plan living and dining space, and a large cottage-style kitchen with a Rayburn range cooker.
For homeworkers, there's an office, and a conservatory leads out to a raised decked area with stunning views.
A utility room and a w.c. with cloakroom complete the ground floor.Two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes are upstairs, the main one having an en suite shower room.
A house bathroom includes both bath and shower.
To the second floor are two more light and sizeable bedrooms with dormer windows, and fitted cupboards into the eaves.The lawned, wrap-around gardens cover around 0.32 acres and there is a detached, stone double garage or workshop with power supply.
Ample gated parking is behind the house, that has mains water, electricity and private drainage to a septic tank. Heating is provided by oil.
Russell Hall Farmhouse, Sneatonthorpe, Whitby, is for sale at £585,000, with Henderson Property Services, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
