See inside this picturesque rural home for sale near Whitby and Scarborough

A picture postcard home in a pretty hamlet close to both Whitby and Scarborough has come on to the market.

Russell Hall Farmhouse in Sneatonthorpe is a traditional, detached property within an idyllic garden setting, with lawns and blossom trees.

Bright and welcoming inside, it features wooden beams and flooring, with a log burner within a feature fireplace topped by an oak mantel.

But this detached home is modern too, with open plan living and dining space, and a large cottage-style kitchen with a Rayburn range cooker.

For homeworkers, there's an office, and a conservatory leads out to a raised decked area with stunning views.

A utility room and a w.c. with cloakroom complete the ground floor.Two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes are upstairs, the main one having an en suite shower room.

A house bathroom includes both bath and shower.

To the second floor are two more light and sizeable bedrooms with dormer windows, and fitted cupboards into the eaves.The lawned, wrap-around gardens cover around 0.32 acres and there is a detached, stone double garage or workshop with power supply.

Ample gated parking is behind the house, that has mains water, electricity and private drainage to a septic tank. Heating is provided by oil.

Russell Hall Farmhouse, Sneatonthorpe, Whitby, is for sale at £585,000, with Henderson Property Services, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

Russell Hall Farmhouse, Sneatonthorpe, Whitby Extensive lawned gardens come with the hamlet home.

Russell Hall Farmhouse, Sneatonthorpe, Whitby The large, cottage style dining kitchen has a Rayburn range cooker.

Russell Hall Farmhouse, Sneatonthorpe, Whitby The beamed lounge with rustic feature fireplace.

Russell Hall Farmhouse, Sneatonthorpe, Whitby Versatile room space within the farmhouse.

